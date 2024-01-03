Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Stunning Diving Catch As Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Aiden Markram

Mohammed Siraj, on Wednesday (January 3), gave India a solid start in the ongoing second SA vs IND Test in Cape Town. After losing the first Test, India needed a strong start in the ongoing game to set the momentum for the rest of the Test and Mohammed Siraj did exactly that.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. And their openers could not even survive four overs together as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Aiden Markram for just 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal should be given some credit for the wicket too as he took a brilliant diving catch at the slip cordon to send back Markram.

On the second ball of the fourth over, Mohammed Siraj bowled a pitched up delivery just outside the off-stump, forcing Markram to play the shot. The South Africa opener, however, ended up edging it behind the stumps where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch while diving to his left.

Watch as Mohammed Siraj dismisses Aiden Markram:

#MohammedSiraj finds the first breakthrough with a beautiful ball shaping away 🤌#AidenMarkram is back in the pavilion! Tune in to #SAvIND 2nd Test

LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/m5RZc3S2Yq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2024

Talking about the game, India have made a solid start with the ball. At the time of writing this report, South Africa were reeling at 15 for 4 with Mohammed Siraj taking three of those four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah has picked up the other one. David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne are currently fighting it out for the home side.

After dismissing Markram, Siraj dismissed Dean Elgar for 4 before sending back Tony de Zorzi for 2. Earlier, India made two changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar for Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

Playing XIs:

South Africa:

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar