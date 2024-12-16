Yashasvi Jaiswal, India opener, came in for some harsh criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan and Ravi Shastri after his careless shot to Mitchell Starc resulted in his dismissal on day 3 of the ongoing BGT 2024-25 third Test in Brisbane.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed cheaply in India’s opening innings of the crucial Test at the Gabba on Monday, December 16. Mitchell Starc removed the left-handed hitter with the second delivery of India’s first innings. Jaiswal flicked the ball off his pads, but it went straight to Mitchell Marsh at midwicket.

Before India’s innings, Jaiswal had a funny moment during warm-ups. The young Indian batsman was observed practicing throwdowns. Jaiswal swatted a delivery off his legs, inadvertently striking a Cricket Australia cameraman in the Australian players’ huddle. The Australian Test players leaped in surprise.

Looked easy in practice: Michael Vaughan takes dig at Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Shastri agrees

Following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s expulsion, Michael Vaughan, a member of the commentary panel, made a subtle jab at him. Vaughan stated that Jaiswal had practiced a faultless shot in warm-ups but that the strain of the game caused the error, as he repeated the attempt aerially during the match.

“Five minutes before Jaiswal got out, this is the shot he practiced that whip through mid-wicket, wonderful shot and good balance. And then you go into the match and it’s the same shot but he goes aerial, just flicks it. It was the pressure of the game, in practice it’s perfect,” said Vaughan during commentary.

Michael Vaughan joked that Yashasvi Jaiswal was trying to eliminate Mitchell Starc before the game even began. Ravi Shastri, who was equally stunned by the expulsion, agreed with Vaughan. Shastri pointed out that there was enough space on the on-side, but Jaiswal hit it directly to the fielder.

“That’s one way of getting ahead of the game… he’s just trying to take out Mitchell Starc before the game starts,” Vaughan added.

Ravi Shastri, who was left in disbelief at the dismissal, agreed with Vaughan’s assessment.

“Can you imagine the catch would be there? The man just in front of square, acres of space on the on side and Jaiswal hits it straight to the fielder,” said the former Indian player and coach.

Rain continued to interrupt play on day 3 in Brisbane, which ended with India 51/4 in reply to Australia’s 445.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Faces Stern Warning From Veterans On Clueless Captaincy In 3rd Brisbane Test