The Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has faced a huge round of criticism from the veterans of the game for not carrying any stable bowling plans and tactics against Australia on the second day’s play of the third Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma has already faced the music for his decision to bowl first on the track under overcast conditions where the surface is expected to get fast as the game progresses. On the opening day, where only 13.2 overs were possible due to persistent rain, the fast bowlers, including their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, weren’t up to the mark.

Most of the balls were short at the batters, who were pulling it quite comfortably. Akash Deep, who got a chance in this contest in place of Harshit Rana, bowled too wide of the batters at the start, which, in the end, helped them get set in the innings. But Bumrah, on the second day, changed the plan and got the deserving rewards in the form of Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney’s wicket.

Micheal Vaughan questions Rohit Sharma-led India’s tactic against Travis Head.

But when Steve Smith and Travis Head started their onslaught batting, apart from Bumrah, every bowler kept on leaking runs, which never helped their course. Rohit Sharma was far from being one of the dynamic captains in the contest, as he looked clueless with his field placements.

The former leg spinner for Australia, Kerry O’Keefe, who has been working for Fox Cricket as a commentator, addressed the field position of the Indian captain as poor.

“I don’t think Rohit Sharma has had his best day as skipper. He will say the pitch was so good that we were just trying to control it with the outfielders, but you had to pressure Australia and get them out.” Kerry said to Fox at the end of the second day’s play.

The former Ashes-winning England captain, Michael Vaughan, also blamed the touring Indian side for going through a specific strategy during a significant portion of the game.

Rohit Sharma could have tried to go for different methods to break the 241-run ultimate partnership for the fourth wicket between Steve Smith and Travis Head, but he felt the heat. The bouncer tactic is something that most of the other teams have used against Head, who came into the contest with three successive golden ducks at the Gabba in Tests, but India didn’t apply that plan either.

“They don’t settle on a tactic for long enough. Are they trying to snick him off? Why don’t they try to bounce him (Head) out? Why don’t they go full and wide, pack the offside?” The former England opener questioned.

The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri, praised Head for his 152-run knock, as he took all the momentum from the Rohit Sharma-led side in the blink of an eye.

“He has looked solid today, very composed, not overanxious, just treating the bowling on merit. Anything loose, he has put it away.” Shastri highlighted.

Kerry O’Keefe also lauded the same knock from Head, who has now scored successive Test centuries in the series, both of which have taken Australia to a powerful position.

“At the base of his success, is Travis Head walks in and detaches from consequence; he doesn’t fear failure. He doesn’t look at the scorecard. He looks at the bowling and the pitch. It’s what you strive for in cricket.” The former NSW spinner concluded.

Rohit Sharma will also feel the pressure with the bat, having seen his side conceding around 450 runs in the first innings and him being not in good touch of late.