Zimbabwe cricket awards US$80,000 in bonus to “Golden Girls”

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has rewarded the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s National Cricket Team with US$80 000 for winning gold at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The money will be shared between the victorious team’s players and technical staff members.

“On behalf of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board, Management and Staff, I wish to congratulate the entire team on the terrific job you have done to win gold at the 13th African Games in Ghana,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said in a congratulatory message to the ‘Golden Girls’.

Zimbabwe Women became cricket’s first ever gold medallists at the continental multi-sport event as they won all their matches on their way to recording a thrilling Super Over victory against South Africa Women in the final played in Accra on Wednesday.

“We followed all your action with immense pride and excitement as you recorded five victories in five matches, including the final against South Africa, to become the first ever cricket champions at the continental multi-sport event,” Makoni said.

“This historic feat is clearly a result of your hard work, passion and dedication and all of you can be proud of the well-deserved accomplishment.

“Congratulations, once again, and thank you for bringing so much joy to our hearts!”

The ‘Golden Girls’ are set to receive a hero’s welcome when they land at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare at 1435 hours this Friday.