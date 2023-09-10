SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Indian Team Management Did Not Look Towards The Left Armer As A Wicket-Taking Option – Dinesh Karthik

SW Desk

Sep 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM

Indian veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels that India might miss a left-arm pacer going into the ODI World Cup in India. Rohit Sharma-led side has opted to go with the best performing fast bowlers for the mega event in the country instead of having a different variety in the bowling attack.

Top-performing teams in the world like Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and England have left-arm pacers in their bowling attack which makes them quite lethal with the new ball whereas the Indian team does not have much-needed left-arm fast bowlers in the team going into the World Cup. Karthik thinks the team’s performance would be much improved by having a left-arm seamer.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik feels that the Indian team management was clear about their plans going into the ODI World Cup, as they didn’t have Arshdeep Singh in the scheme of things, as he was not given enough opportunity to build up mega event in India.

Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik Credits: Twitter

“India were clear that Arshdeep was not going to be in the scheme of things leading up to the World Cup 2023, which gives you clarity. They did not look towards that left armer as a wicket-taking option. I think what they felt with Arshdeep was that he was lacking in the middle-overs and couldn’t have the impact that he could have with the new ball,” Dinesh Karthik said.

Arshdeep Singh impressed everyone during the 2022 T20 World Cup by playing the role of the primary pacer in the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, being equally good with the new ball and old ball for the Indian team, and would have been a vital addition to the Indian team for the ODI World Cup in the country.

You See All Good Sides Across The World Have One Left Arm Pacer – Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik believes that the left-arm pacer will be missed during the marquee event in India. He pointed out that most top-performing teams worldwide have at least one left-arm pacer in their arsenal, providing them with an added advantage on the field.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

“Will they miss a left-armer, yes. If a left armer was there of that quality and form it will always make a difference. You see all good sides across the world have one left-arm pacer and it will be interesting to see how the team lines up against other teams,” Dinesh Karthik added.

The management of the India squad will work to develop Mohsin Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Mukesh Kumar moving forward because the Men in Blue lack excellent left-arm pacers, which is another factor contributing to India’s dismal record in ICC competitions.

Tagged:

Arshdeep Singh

Asia Cup 2023

Dinesh Karthik

India National Cricket Team

