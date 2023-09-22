SportzWiki Logo
Mohamed Salah Achieves An Incredible European Record That Even Cristiano Ronaldo Could Not Attain

Sportzwiki Editor

Sep 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM

Mohamed Salah Achieves An Incredible European Record That Even Cristiano Ronaldo Could Not Attain

Mohamed Salah, on Thursday (September 21), came off the bench to help Liverpool beat LASK and begin their campaign in the Europa League with a 3-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp made 11 changes to the Liverpool team which started against Wolves in the Premier League fixture last week. The changes did make an impact as Liverpool found it tough to get going in the early stages of the game and fell behind in the 14th minute. LASK midfielder hit a bullet shot from the edge of the area from a corner to give the Austrians a shock lead.

Liverpool could not find the equaliser before the break but leveled just after the restart. Darwin Nunez restored parity by converting the penalty after Luiz Diaz was fouled before the latter turned a cross from Ryan Gravenberch into the goal. Mohamed Salah came on as a substitute and scored a brilliant third goal to put the game to bed.

Mohamed Salah equals Thierry Henry:

While Mohamed Salah only came on as a second half substitute, he had enough time to add yet another feather to his already illustrious cap. The Egyptian superstar now jointly holds the record for scoring most goals for an English club in a major UEFA competition. He has gone level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after scoring his 42nd European goal for Liverpool.

The Liverpool star will have the opportunity to go past Henry and became the sole owner of this incredible record in the coming days. Meanwhile, Liverpool will now be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. The Reds began their season with a 1-1 stalemate against Chelsea before registering impressive wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be locking horns against high-flying West Ham United in their next game. West Ham have already registered victories over the likes of Chelsea and Brighton this season and could cause plenty of trouble for Liverpool.

Tagged:

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Thierry Henry

