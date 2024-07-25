Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner. It is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 with over 10,000 athletes from around the globe representing their respective countries. One of the major and most exciting events of the upcoming Olympics is definitely badminton.

Badminton made its debut in the games at Barcelona and has been one of the most exciting events since then. China has been the most dominant nation in the event so far. It has won a staggering 47 medals including 20 gold medals. They are followed by Indonesia who have have clinched 21 medals, including eight golds.

Talking about India, it has done well in the event in recent Olympics games. Since 2012, India has won three medals in badminton. In 2012, Saina Nehwal clinched a Bronze in London before PV Sindhu won silver in 2016 and bronze in 2021. Sindhu will be leading India’s charge again in the upcoming Olympics 2024.

India have a very strong contingent for badminton. As many as seven players will be in contention for medal in the Paris Olympics. Apart from Sindhu, the other athletes who will be representing India in badminton are – H S Prannoy and Lakshya Sen (men’s singles), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles), and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto (women’s doubles).

Paris Olympics 2024 badminton full schedule:

Badminton will be held between 27 July and 5 August at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in the Paris Olympics 2024. A total of 173 athletes have qualified for the event in the upcoming games. Earlier this month, the seeds for the competition was announced by the BWF. The seeding is based on the world rankings dated 9 July.

In all the events – singles and doubles – the the group stage will be followed by the knockout phase. In the singles, each group winner will advance to the round of 16 while in doubles, the top two from each group will make it to the quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles category, China’s Shi Yu Qi is seeded number one and is group A while reigning champions Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen is in Group P. India’s Lakshya Sen is in Group L along with the likes of Jonatan Christie, Kevin Cordon, and Julien Carraggi.

In the women’s single category, Spain’s Carolina Marin, who had won gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is the number one seed and is in Group L. Reigning champions China’s Yu Fei Chen is the second seed and is in Group P. India superstar PV Sindhu is in Group M.

Here is the badminton seeds for Paris Olympics 2024:

MEN’S SINGLES

Shi Yu Qi (CHN), 2. Viktor Axelsen (DEN), 3. Jonatan Christie (INA), 4. Anders Antonsen (DEN), 5. Kodai Naraoka (JPN), 6. Li Shi Feng (CHN), 7. Lee Zii Jia (MAS), 8. Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA), 9. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA), 10. Loh Kean Yew (SGP), 11. Kenta Nishimoto (JPN), 12. Chou Tien Chen (TPE), 13. Prannoy H.S. (IND)

WOMEN’S SINGLES

An Se Young (KOR), 2. Chen Yu Fei (CHN), 3. Tai Tzu Ying (TPE), 4. Carolina Marin (ESP), 5. Akane Yamaguchi (JPN), 6. He Bing Jiao (CHN), 7. Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA), 8. Aya Ohori (JPN), 9. Beiwen Zhang (USA), 10. Pusarla V. Sindhu (INA), 11. Supanida Katethong (THA), 12. Kim Ga Eun (KOR), 13. Yeo Jia Min (SGP)

MEN’S DOUBLES

1 Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN), 2 Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN), 3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND), 4 Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae (KOR)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN), 2. Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR), 3. Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN), 4. Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN)

MIXED DOUBLES

Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN), 2. Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN), 3. Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (KOR), 4. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN)

Here is the full schedule for badminton in Olympics 2024:

Paris 2024 Badminton Schedule (Time in IST)

July 27

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage

July 28:

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

July 29:

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Group Stage

July 30:

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage

5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage

11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage

July 31:

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage

5:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage

11:30pm- Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

August 1:

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Round of 16, Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals

4:30pm- Men’s Singles Round of 16, Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals

10:00pm- Women’s Singles Round of 16, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

August 2:

12:00pm- Men’s Doubles Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Semifinals

6:30pm- Men’s Singles Quarterfinals, Mixed Doubles Finals

August 3

12:00pm- Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

6:30pm- Women’s Doubles Finals

August 4

12:00pm- Men’s Singles Semifinals, Women’s Singles Semifinals

6:30pm- Men’s Doubles Finals

August 5