Rumors are already rife about an official announcement regarding the comeback of the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. If reports are to be believed then the confirmation regarding the show is coming around the Wrestlemania weekend. But before WWE does make things official, the former main-eventer in that PLE has now dropped some major tease about the same.

For years, fans have questioned is and when WWE plan to host a second edition of the Evolution Premium Live Event and those questions have seemingly been answered by some reliable sources. Now, on her Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella indirectly affirmed the happening of WWE Evolution 2025 in the summer.

Speaking in the conversation with her twin sister, Brie Bella, Nikki also confirmed to make an in-ring return for an important event coming this July. Brie, at first, seemed confused by the hint of Nikki, but then she quickly realized what the July event her sister was meant to say. While she never named it, fans do believe that it’s WWE Evolution 2025.

NIKKI BELLA BASICALLY CONFIRMED EVOLUTION 2 + HER WRESTLING THERE😍😍😍😭😭😭 https://t.co/FnyKot6i15 pic.twitter.com/HkkxtuIqTa — 𝓜. (@MissBellaOrton) April 3, 2025

WWE Evolution 2025 reportedly set for this summer

Last year and even in the beginning phase of 2025, some reports of the women’s superstars possibly being fed up with WWE underutilizing them broke out. To make a big change around the female talents, WWE Evolution 2025 will act as a booster, and it’s reportedly scheduled at the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, on July 5th.

Time will tell when WWE Evolution 2025 gets officially confirmed on the company’s part. The co-main event and main event of the original 2018 edition was Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Being one of the mainstream attention in the WWE women’s division, Nikki was called back on WWE programming that summer to have a program with Rousey, her last storyline involvement on TV, as of this writing. Given the podcast conversation, WWE might all be set to reintroduce her in a new angle in the post-Wrestlemania season to culminate things at WWE Evolution 2025.