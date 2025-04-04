Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing each other in the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The match will be taking place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday (April 4).

Both LSG and MI have one of their first three games. LSG began their season with a defeat against Delhi Capitals before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they suffered a crushing 8-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, MI began their season with back-to-back defeats. They lost their first two games against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans before beating reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game to open their account.

LSG vs MI Match preview and prediction – Match 16, IPL 2025:

LSG vs MI Match Information:

Match LSG vs MI, Match 16, IPL 2025 Date & Time 4 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

LSG vs MI: Pitch & Weather Report:

According to reports, the upcoming LSG vs MI match will be played on a black-soil surface. In that case, the spinners are set to dominate the proceedings.

LSG vs MI Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of any rain in Lucknow during the match day.

The temperature is expected to hover in late 20s during the match.

LSG vs MI: Head-to-Head Record

LSG have completely dominated the rivalry against MI so far. Out of the six games between the two teams so far, LSG have won five while MI have managed to come out on top only once.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost LSG 06 05 01 MI 06 01 05

LSG vs MI: Squads

LSG Squad:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

MI Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

LSG vs MI: Probable Playing XIs:

LSG Playing 11 with impact player:

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rishabh Pant (WK/C)

Ayush Badoni

David Miller

Abdul Samad

Digvesh Singh Rathi

Shardul Thakur

Avesh Khan

Ravi Bishnoi

Prince Yadav/Akash Deep

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton(w)

Will Jacks/Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya(c)

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Ashwani Kumar

Vignesh Puthur/Satyanarayana Raju

Key Players to Watch:

LSG:

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant

Nicholas Pooran

Ravi Bishnoi

Shardul Thakur

MI:

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Trent Boult

LSG vs MI Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for LSG in the match: Nicholas Pooran or Rishabh Pant

Who will score the most runs for MI in the match: Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya

LSG vs MI Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for LSG in the match: Digvesh Singh Rathi or Ravi Bishnoi

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Trent Boult or Mitchell Santner

LSG vs MI Match Prediction for Match 16, IPL 2025:

Even though LSG lost their previous game and MI won theirs, the former will be the favourites for the upcoming game due to the home advantage. So, LSG are expected to beat MI in the upcoming match.