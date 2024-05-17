MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) will be taking on each other in the 67th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 17).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between MI and LSG. You’ll get the MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our MI vs LSG match prediction.

MI vs LSG: Match Preview:

MI will be looking to end their campaign in IPL 2024 on a winning note and bow out on a high. While the five-time champions changed their captain for the season, their fortunes did not change as they failed to win the title again. MI struggled for consistency throughout the season and were the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race.

They started their campaign with three losses and just never really looked in contention to go far in the competition. With nothing much to play for, MI will be playing with more freedom and will be eyeing a positive finish to their dismal campaign.

Unlike MI, LSG will have a lot to play for. Although their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely low, they are still alive in the competition. And to have any realistic chance of making it to the next round, LSG will not only have to win the game but will also have to win it by a big margin. Even then, a place in the playoffs is not guaranteed but they will have to win first to at least remain in the race.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins and seven losses, LSG are currently at the seventh spot in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, MI are languishing at the bottom of the table with four wins and nine defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428 Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.787 Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063 Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271

MI vs LSG: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs. 12th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 13th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs.

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 9th match; Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs. 12th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets. 13th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 19 runs.

MI vs LSG: Match info:

Article Title MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Mumbai Indians & Lucknow Super Giants Series name IPL 2024 Date 17-May-24 Category MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

MI vs LSG Head To Head record:

MI LSG 05 Matches played 05 01 Won 04 04 Lost 01 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and LSG:

Ground Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 0 2 0 2 Overall 1 4 0 5

MI vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report:

MI vs LSG Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 196

MI Squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

LSG squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

MI vs LSG Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of MI vs LSG for the 67th match of IPL 2024:

MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla

Impact Sub: Akash Madhwal

LSG Playing XI:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh

Impact Sub: Mohsin Khan

Most runs and wickets for MI and LSG in IPL 2024:

Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 413 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Mukesh Kumar – 16 wickets Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 460 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 11 wickets

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will be looking to finish the season on a good note after struggling for consistency throughout. He has scored 349 runs so far including a one century.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to finish the season on a good note after struggling for consistency throughout. He has scored 349 runs so far including a one century. Marcus Stoinis: The last time LSG and MI met this season, Marcus Stoinis had scored a match-winning fifty. LSG will be hoping their star allrounder delivers for them once again in the do-or-die clash.

Top Picks for MI vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will be desperate to bring an end to the forgettable campaign in IPL 2024 on a positive note. The allrounder was under immense pressure right from the start and it did take a toll on his performance. So far, he has scored 200 runs and picked up 11 wickets.

Hardik Pandya will be desperate to bring an end to the forgettable campaign in IPL 2024 on a positive note. The allrounder was under immense pressure right from the start and it did take a toll on his performance. So far, he has scored 200 runs and picked up 11 wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen-ul-Haq has done his job well with the ball for LSG so far. The Afghan star has picked up 12 wickets so far and would be eyeing another good outing.

Budget Picks for MI vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya will be looking to make an impact against his former team. He has scored 121 runs so far and picked up 5 wickets.

Krunal Pandya will be looking to make an impact against his former team. He has scored 121 runs so far and picked up 5 wickets. Naman Dhir: While Naman Dhir has played some quickfire cameos this season, he has not really managed to score big. Will be looking to finish the season on a good note.

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan (vc) KL Rahul Quinton de Kock Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Hooda Allrounders Hardik Pandya Marcus Stoinis (c) Bowlers Anshul Kamboj Jasprit Bumrah Arshad Khan

MI vs LSG Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan KL Rahul Quinton de Kock (vc) Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Allrounders Hardik Pandya (c) Marcus Stoinis Bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq Jasprit Bumrah Arshad Khan

MI vs LSG Match Prediction Today:

MI will be starting the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat LSG who have lost their last three games.