Bio

Blair Davenport is an English-New Zealander professional wrestler who is best known for her time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She has also worked in major wrestling promotions like World Wonder Ring Stardom, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. Presently, she is under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown.

Blair Davenport Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Davenport is 5’7” and her billed weight is 150 lbs. She was born on 22 March 1996 and currently the former AEW star is 28 year old. She worked on major wrestling promotions like World Wonder Ring Stardom, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. Presently, she is under contract with WWE.

Blair Davenport: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Blair Davenport Early Life

Davenport was born on 22 March 1996 and currently she is 28 year old. Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England is the place where Blair Davenport born. She was born in England and she moved to New Zealand at the age of 10. She was a professional wrestling enthusiast and she made her wrestling debut at the age of 16.

Who is Blair Davenport

Blair Davenport is a 28 year old English-New Zealander professional wrestler who is under contract with WWE and is active on Friday Night Smackdown. She is mostly known among the wrestling fans for her time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. She also worked in major wrestling promotions like World Wonder Ring Stardom, NJPW, and AEW.

Blair Davenport WWE Debut

Davenport signed a professional contract with WWE in June 2021. Instantly, she was assigned to the NXT UK which was Europe based developmental territory of WWE. She started a winning streak in the NXT UK as she picked up some big victories over the likes of Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Emilia McKenzie and multiple other wrestlers.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Davenport had been a wrestling fan from her childhood and she grew up watching wrestling. She moved to New Zealand at the age of 10 and after a number of years, she began training at New Zealand Wide Pro Wrestling’s developmental facility. She was trained by famous professional wrestler Travis Banks.

In Ring Debut

She made her in ring debut at the age of 16 under the ring name Amy St. Clair. During her early career, she worked under a number of different ring names. She wrestled for Impact Pro Wrestling as Beatrice Priestley and the Hughes Academy as Tammy Leigh four years after her in ring debut. During her early career, she was mostly working in New Zealand.

Progress Wrestling

Davenport travelled to England in 2016 just before her 20th birthday. The first major British promotion to give her an opportunity to work was Progress Wrestling. Her first match in the mentioned promotion was against a wrestler named Elizabeth in a losing effort. She also had matches with her fellow Kiwi professional wrestler Toni Storm in this promotion.

WCPW/Defiant Wrestling

She remained active in Progress Wrestling for around 3 years and she had been pretty impressive. Even though she could never win any Championship from the promotion. From 2016 to 2019 she competed on What Culture Pro Wrestling and also when the promotion became Defiant Wrestling. She had been pretty successful in this promotion as she had been a two times Women’s champion.

World Wonder Ring Stardom

In 2017 she started working in World Wonder Ring Stardom where she earned most of her recognition. She spent a total of 4 years in the famous Japanese wrestling promotion and she had been extremely successful here. She won multiple Championships including singles and Tag Team titles. The promotion was able to make her a top star.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Blair Davenport Blair Davenport Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Blair Davenport Height 5’7” Blair Davenport Weight 150 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Blair Davenport Net Worth $1.5 Million Blair Davenport Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown (Natural) Wrestling Debut 2012 Mentor * Blair Davenport Signature Moves Rolling Cutter, Backpack Stunner, Cheeky Nandos, Flawless Victory Finishing Move(s) Fatality Theme Song / Blair Davenport Song / Blair Davenport Music On Point Catchphrases *

Blair Davenport Net Worth & Salary

Davenport is presently under contract with WWE and she was recently given her main roster break after she got drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Davenport is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $350,000 as her annual salary from WWE.

Blair Davenport Family

Davenport was born on 22 March 1996 in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England. There is not enough information available about the WWE Smackdown star as she prefers to keep her previous life private. There is no information available on her parents, or whether she has any siblings. Currently she is under contract with WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments

Davenport had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships outside of WWE, especially in World Wonder Ring Stardom which is a famous Japanese wrestling promotion. In WWE, she has only worked in the main roster and she had been given her main roster promotion recently, so we can expect her to win championship in WWE in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (2023) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) WCPW/Defiant Women’s Championship (2 times) Fight Forever Women’s World Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 20 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2019, Ranked No. 29 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Jamie Hayter WOS Women’s Championship (1 time) Artist of Stardom Championship (1 time) – with Natsuko Tora and Saki Kashima, Goddess of Stardom Championship (2 times) – with Jamie Hayter (1) and Konami (1), SWA World Championship (1 time), Goddesses of Stardom Tag League (2017) – with Kelly Klein, World of Stardom Championship (1 time), Trios Tag Team Tournament (2019) – with Utami Hayashishita and Viper, Stardom Year-End Award (1 time) – Outstanding Performance Award (2020) Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Davenport signed a professional contract with WWE in 2021. But signing her first contract with the promotion, she was offered a different contract by WWE in 2019. But the Kiwi professional wrestler decided not to sign the contract and instead she signed with the newly opened wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling AEW which eventually became the biggest rival promotion of WWE.

Personal Information Table

Blair Davenport Real Name / Full Name Beatrice St. Clere Priestley Birth Date 22 March 1996 Blair Davenport Age 28 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England Nationality British Hometown Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England School/College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Not Known Blair Davenport Ethnicity White Current Residence Not Known Hobbies Not Known Blair Davenport Tattoo *

Blair Davenport Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether the Irish professional wrestler has ever appeared on any movies or television series. She has been active in the wrestling world since 2012. She had always been a wrestling enthusiast. But her popularity in WWE is growing quite fast and we can definitely expect her to appear in movies or television series in the future.

Blair Davenport Husband

Davenport is currently in a relationship with the 26 year old professional wrestler Riley Osborne who is presently active in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. They have been dating each other since 2022. Davenport previously dated British professional wrestler Will Osprey who is currently active in AEW.

Success in WWE

Success in Japan

Davenport had been pretty successful in World Wonder Ring Stardom and during this time she also worked on various other promotions. From 2020 to 2021 she got the opportunity to appear in New Japan Pro-Wrestling NJPW. She had been treated as a big star in this promotion despite she could never win any Championship.

Short AEW Run

In 2019 she got the opportunity to sign with WWE for the first time in her career but she turned down the contract. Instead, she signed with All Elite Wrestling which had been the biggest competitor of WWE. She remained active in the promotion for more than a year and she had some top matches with all the biggest stars.

NXT UK

Davenport was released from the promotion in August 2020 after some minor confusion. In 2021 she finally signed a contract with WWE and she was appointed to the Europe based developmental territory of WWE which is the NXT UK under her new ring name Blair Davenport. She challenged for the NXT UK Women’s Championship a number of times but she could never win it.

Success in NXT

In August 2022 she made her NXT debut and she had been pretty impressive in her first match as she instantly made a mark by defeating Indi Hartwell. She had some excellent matches with some of the top stars of the promotion like Mandy Rose and Lyra Valkyria. She also won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge in December 2023.

Main Roster Promotion

Overall she had been pretty impressive in the developmental territories of WWE. During the WWE Draft of 2024, WWE management shocked the entire world when they decided to grant Davenport with a main roster promotion. She became the final draft pick of Night 2 of the draft as she had been drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. We hope she has an excellent career lying ahead of her.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Blair Davenport

Davenport did not get to work in the main roster yet as she has just been drafted to SmackDown but she had been active in the NXT for nearly 3 years and she had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars of the developmental territory of WWE. One of her biggest and latest Rivals of the NXT was Sol Ruca. Together they had some excellent matches.

She also had other top rivalries with some other big stars like the current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez who can be considered her biggest rival so far. Together they had some amazing matches as well. Nikkita Lyons had also been a top rival of Davenport but Lyons’ injuries could never let them have a regular rivalry.

Blair Davenport Injury

Davenport suffered multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career, but thankfully, none of the injuries were severe enough that could cause a serious damage to her wresting career. During her time in the NXT UK, she once had a match with Meiko Satomura in early 2022 and during the match she had a major knee injury which sidelined her from action for quite a while.

Other Details

Davenport made her WWE video game debut in WWE 2K23 as a playable character. It was her first appearance in a video game. She also appeared in the WWE 2K24 video game which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. She had been rated 74 in both of the mentioned video games.

Blair Davenport Salary $350,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Davenport is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by her name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be her real account. Her Twitter account has a total following of 85.8K and her verified Instagram has a total following of 186K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Blair Davenport Twitter, Blair Davenport Instagram.

Blair Davenport Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) Defiant 4 (50.00%) 1 (12.50%) 3 (37.50%) FCP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NXT 28 (60.87%) 1 (2.17%) 17 (36.96%) NXT UK 7 (70.00%) 1 (10.00%) 2 (20.00%) OTT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (100.00%) RevPro 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) STARDOM 95 (50.26%) 15 (7.94%) 79 (41.80%) WCPW 12 (70.59%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (29.41%) World Of Sport 3 (30.00%) 1 (10.00%) 6 (60.00%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 154 (50.16%) 19 (6.19%) 134 (43.65%)

Blair Davenport Manager

Davenport had mostly worked as a singles wrestler and she never worked with any professional manager in any wrestling promotion on a regular basis. But she worked with teammates in other promotions and she had been managed by her teammates during her matches. In the NXT, she mostly worked as a singles wrestler.

FAQS

Q. When did Blair Davenport start wrestling?

A. Blair Davenport started working in 2012

Q. How tall is Blair Davenport in feet?

A. Blair Davenport is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Blair Davenport manager?

A. Blair Davenport does not have a manager

Q. What is current Blair Davenport song?

A. Blair Davenport uses the song ‘On Point’

Q. Who is Blair Davenport mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Blair Davenport father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Blair Davenport girlfriend?

A. Blair Davenport is currently dating professional wrestler Riley Osborne

Q. Who is Blair Davenport brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Blair Davenport worth?

A. Blair Davenport’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many Championships Blair Davenport won in WWE so far?

A. Blair Davenport could not win any Championships in WWE as of now