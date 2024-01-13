Bio

Wade Barrett is a British Professional wrestler who has mostly earned his Fame while working in WWE during the PG Era. He has been a five times WWE Intercontinental Champion and he has also won the WWE King of the Ring tournament of 2015. Currently, he is active in WWE as a color commentator.

Wade Barrett Height, Weight, Age & More:

Barrett had an excellent physique and it was pretty much ideal for being a professional wrestler. His billed height is 6’7″ and his billed weight is 246 lbs. He was born on 10 August 1980 and currently the former five times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 43 year old. Currently, he is working as a color commentator for Monday Night RAW.

Wade Barrett: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Wade Barrett Early Life

Barrett was born on 10 August 1980 and currently, he is 43 year old. Penwortham, England is the place where Wade Barrett born. He had been a professional wrestling fan from his childhood and he grew up admiring the British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith. He also admitted that the British Bulldog vs Bret Hart from SummerSlam 1992 was one of his all time favorite matches.

Who is Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett is 843 year old British professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and he was one of the biggest stars of WWE during the early PG Era. He has won multiple prestigious championships and accomplishments in WWE. Currently he has been active in WWE as a colour commentator since 2020 and they are rumours that he will return to in ring action soon.

Wade Barrett WWE Debut

Barrett signed a professional contract with WWE in 2007 and he worked on the development territories of the promotion. He made his main roster debut as a competitor in the first NXT competition that was held in early 2010. After the competition was over the Nexus made their debut by attacking John Cena with Barrett being the leader of the stable.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Barrett decided to join the world of professional wrestling at the age of 21 and he started training for it. He made his professional wrestling debut in year 2004 and he used the ring name Stu Sanders. He was trained by wrestling legends like Ritchie and Al Snow. He worked in various wrestling promotions in the United States and of America and in Europe as well. One of his feuds against Nick Aldis before joining WWE became pretty famous.

Tryout in WWE

Barrett had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the world of professional wrestling and only a couple of years after, he attended a WWE tryout. His first tryout did not go very well as he attempted a second tryout in 2007. This one went perfectly and he got to sign a development contract with WWE in October 2007.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

He started working on Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back then. Soon he made his main roster debut in OVW during a dark segment. He had some excellent matches with some of the rising stars of WWE during the time like Ace Steel and Colt Cabana. He had been pretty impressive from day one.

Florida Championship Wrestling

In 2008 he moved to Florida Championship Wrestling after WWE shifted their development territory. He had been extremely successful in FCW, mostly as a tag team wrestler. He teamed up with Drew McIntyre and together they were known as The Empire. They had been a two times FCW World Tag Team Champion.

NXT Competition

In early 2010, the rebranded ECW was cancelled and a competition similar to the Tough Enough was started which was named the NXT. Barrett became a participant of this NXT competition with Chris Jericho being his storyline mentor. Some other big names also completed in the first season of the NXT. Barrett went on to win the NXT competition.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Wade Barrett Wade Barrett Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Wade Barrett Height 6’7” Wade Barrett Weight 246 lbs. Relationship Status Single Wade Barrett Net Worth $7 Million Wade Barrett Eye Color Grey Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Wade Barrett Signature Moves Backbreaker, Big Boot, Diving Elbow Drop, Pumphandle Falling Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Bull Hammer, Wasteland Theme Song / Wade Barrett Song / Wade Barrett Music Rebel Son Catchphrases *

Wade Barrett Net Worth & Salary

Barrett has been active in the world of wrestling for 2 decades and he has been pretty famous among the wrestling fans. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Barrett is somewhere around $7 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $1 million as his annual salary from WWE.

Wade Barrett Family

Barrett was born on 10 August 1980 in Penwortham, England. His mother worked as a social worker and his father was an accountant. He also has an older brother who managed a supermarket. His family moved in various places in England and Wales during his childhood and they never lived in one place for more than nine years.

Championships and Accomplishments

Despite being one of the most talented and famous wrestlers, Barrett could not win many championships. He had been a five times WWE Intercontinental Champion, he also won the King of the Ring tournament of 2015. He won a couple of more championships during his development territory days. But he could not win many championships outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Intercontinental Championship (5 times), King of the Ring (2015), NXT (Season one), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2010) – The Nexus vs John Cena, Newcomer of the Year (2010) Dropkixx IWC European Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Dropkixx IWC European Heavyweight Title Tournament (2005), Best Physical Appearance Award (2005) FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (2 time) – with Drew McIntyre OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Paul Burchill Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2010) – The Nexus vs. WWE, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2010) – As part of The Nexus, Ranked No. 19 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2011 Records Five times WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Despite he is billed from Manchester, England in WWE, he did not live in Manchester. A lot of fans believe that he supports either Manchester United or Manchester City in football but in reality, he is a fan of English Championship side Preston North End, and he does not support any clubs from Manchester.

Personal Information Table

Wade Barrett Real Name / Full Name Stuart Alexander Bennett Birth Date 10 August 1980 Wade Barrett Age 43 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Penwortham, England Nationality British Hometown Penwortham, England School/College/University University of Liverpool Educational Qualification Degree in Marine Biology Religion Christianity Wade Barrett Ethnicity White Current Residence Silver Spring, Maryland Hobbies * Wade Barrett Tattoo 2 tattoos in total

Wade Barrett Movies and TV Shows

Barrett also tried to find a successful career in acting and he has appeared in multiple movies and television series. His movie debut took place back in 2013 when he appeared in the American thriller movie Dead Man Down. He has also appeared in some other movies in major roles. He appeared in a number of television and web series too.

Wade Barrett Wife

Barrett is not married as of now and there is no record on whether he is in any relationship with anyone at this moment. But reports suggest that he had at least two relationships previously. Rachel David and Victoria Crawford are the names of her previous girlfriends. At this moment he is single according to various reports.

Main Roster Success

The Nexus

After the first NXT competition was over, the NXT rookies were not happy with the treatment they received from WWE. Ultimately they went on to attack John Cena during a match and beat him down. Of course, it was all work and the group was together known as the Nexus with Barrett being the leader of it.

Feud with John Cena

The storyline of the Nexus became extremely famous among the WWE fans and it had a brief rivalry salary with John Cena. A victory for Nexus in this rivalry would have had a huge impact but in the end, once again WWE had to show John Cena’s supremacy and Nexus lost in the end. The fans were extremely disappointed with the defeat of the Nexus.

Mid Card Run

After their initial defeat, the storyline also became irrelevant with no impact at all. Barrett, however, kept on being promoted as a top star of WWE and he always featured on main event segments and matches. He even went on to win multiple Intercontinental Championship gold. He had been pretty impressive overall.

Bad News Barrett

In 2013 he had been repackaged as Bad News Barrett and he continued his strong mid card run. He won more Intercontinental Championship titles and he even won the King of the Ring tournament in 2015. It was pretty much confirmed that WWE was not giving up on Barrett and they still wanted to push him as a top star.

Recent Days

WWE returned the Wade Barrett gimmick but this time the experiment was not successful and by mid 2016 he was released from WWE. He spent 3 years on the independent circuit before returning to WWE in 2020. But since returning to WWE, he has not worked in the ring but he transitioned to color commentary. He is still active as a commentator in WWE and their rumours that he might make his in ring return soon.

Iconic Quotes From Wade Barrett

“I think there was an opportunity as Bad News Barrett to turn me in to a babyface. I am not saying that I would have gotten to the level The Rock got to but it was certainly a chance for me to do something different and keep me motivated and stimulated by what I was doing on the show.”

“I couldn’t just be good on the mic. I needed to be good on the mic; I needed to be good in the ring; I need to be good in my presentation; my ring attire need to look good, my appearance. Everything about me needed to be the best. I couldn’t be weak in any area because you’re only as good as your weakest aspect.”

“I don’t know about changing my mind regarding The One-Man Band. I’ve always personally found him incredibly entertaining, which is one of the reasons why, in the past, I surrounded myself with guys like him. I think he’s a complete buffoon, don’t get me wrong, but personally, I find him very funny.”

“If you go back in time to the ’60s, the ’70s, probably the early ’80s, British professional wrestling was the most respected region of professional wrestling on the planet, and somewhere along the way that got lost and wrestlers were forced to America or Japan or even Mexico to make a living.”

“When I became King Barrett, the influence I had in the character was taken away. I was told, ‘This is your outfit, and here is your promo that you have to say word-for-word.’ Any time I tried to tweak the storyline because I thought it wasn’t working, or because it wasn’t me, I was denied.”

“I remember when I was younger and seeing guys like The Rock cut these promos telling the world how terrible they are. How they are a bunch of losers and stuff like that. He was so funny when he did it that you couldn’t wait ’til he came out and started insulting you.”

“I felt very lucky that I not only got to be on Piper’s Pit and work with Rowdy Roddy Piper who I feel is one of the best promo guys in the history of the company, but I also got to get interviewed by Mean Gene Okerlund who is another favorite from my childhood. I was a huge fan.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Wade Barrett

Barrett did not have a very long wrestling career but even in a short amount of time he had some excellent rivalries. Randy Orton had been one of his biggest rivals and it was really fun watching these two wrestlers working together. His former teammate Daniel Bryan also worked as a rival after Bryan decided to move out from the Nexus.

But the biggest Rival of Barrett’s career has to be none other than former 16 times WWE World Champion John Cena. The feud started as the Nexus vs John Cena with Barrett being the leader of it, and ultimately it became a one on one rivalry. The fans badly wanted to see Barrett win this feud but ultimately John Cena went on to win the feud.

Wade Barrett Injury

Barrett has appeared in only three major WWE video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 12. He has also appeared in WWE 13 and he is final appearance was in WWE 2K14. In these games, he has appeared as playable characters. In the recent WWE video games, he can be located on the commentary table as a non playable character.

Other Details

During his fourth WWE Intercontinental Championship reign, and when he was playing the character of Bad News Barrett, he was having a feud with former World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger. During this feud, he was thrown onto the barricade by Swagger and he picked up a shoulder injury. This injury forced him to vacate the championship and it also took him out of action for months.

Wade Barrett Salary $1 million Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Wade Barrett Social Media Accounts

Wade Barrett is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.2 million and his Instagram has a total following of 664K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Wade Barrett Twitter, Wade Barrett Instagram.

Wade Barrett Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 29 (36.71%) 1 (1.27%) 49 (62.03%) NXT 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 16 (55.17%) 1 (3.45%) 12 (41.38%) WWE 267 (41.14%) 8 (1.23%) 374 (57.63%) TOTAL 314 (41.37%) 10 (1.32%) 435 (57.31%)

Wade Barrett Manager

Barrett did not work with any professional managers but he had been managed by some of his fellow wrestlers from time to time. When he was working as the leader of the Nexus, he had been managed by his fellow teammates. He had also been managed by his League of Nations teammates when he was working as a member of the mentioned faction.

FAQS

Q. When did Wade Barrett start wrestling?

A. Wade Barrett started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Wade Barrett in feet?

A. Wade Barrett is 6’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Wade Barrett manager?

A. Wade Barrett had been managed by various names like his Nexus teammates and League of Nation teammates

Q. What is current Wade Barrett song?

A. Wade Barrett uses the song ‘Rebel Son’ in WWE

Q. Who is Wade Barrett mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Wade Barrett father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Wade Barrett girlfriend?

A. Wade Barrett is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Wade Barrett brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Wade Barrett worth?

A. Wade Barrett’s net worth is something around $7m

Q. How many times Wade Barrett won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Wade Barrett had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion