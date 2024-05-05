The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared the groups and fixtures for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in Bangladesh in October.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present with the country’s captain Nigar Sultana and India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the fixture and group launch event of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

India are grouped alongside six-time winners and the defending champions Australia, Pakistan, and the white Ferns (New Zealand), and a finalist from the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Qualifier 2

Women’s T20 World Cup to begin with England-South Africa clash

Each of the ten sides will feature in four matches in the group stage of the tournament. The top two teams from each of the two groups in the Women’s T20 World Cup will progress to the semifinals, on 17 and 18 October before the final takes place in Dhaka on October 20.

The Group A matches will be played in Sylhet, while the Group B matches will be organized in Dhaka. The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be the second time Bangladesh will be hosting this tournament’s edition.

Australia beat South Africa in the last T20 World Cup 2023 final in Cape Town. The remaining two spots in the Women’s T20 World 2024 will be decided when the four teams- Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Scotland, and Ireland play out the semifinals of the qualifying event in Abu Dhabi.

In one of the important games of the event- England and South Africa will meet each other in the opening fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, while the arch-rival India and Pakistan will lock horns in Sylhet on October 06. India will also take on the Aussies on October 13.

If somehow the semifinals and the final get interrupted by rain or for any other circumstances, there are reserve days too. The summit clash of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Dhaka on October 20.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule:

