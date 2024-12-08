The Beautiful Mess is coming for the NXT Women’s Championship following her mega win at NXT Deadline 2024 WWE premium live event. She ended up winning the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match, last night in a dramatic fashion to book herself in a title rematch against Roxanne Perez.

In the main event of NXT Deadline 2024, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Oba Femi Returns To Win Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

NXT Deadline 2024: Giulia books rematch with Roxanne Perez

Giulia scored the first pinfall by pinning Wren Sinclair just before ZARIA entered the match in the fourth spot. Wren headed to the penalty box just in time to eat a Soul Snatcher from Sol Ruca for a pinfall to send her back into the box. Stephanie Vaquer entered the match in the fifth spot after which ZARIA picked up a pin on Giulia with an F5 finisher.

Stephanie Vaquer got a pin on Wren Sinclair, and she wasn’t clearly happy with her performance in the match. Finally, Sinclair secured one pinfall score in the final minute after she got out of the penalty box and scored the same on Sol Ruca.

Royal Rumble 2025 PLE Weekend Smackdown Announced By WWE

Hence, as this match progressed at NXT Deadline 2024, each of the participants scored one pinfall. But during the last few seconds of the game, Giulia pinned Zaria with a knee strike to earn the second pinfall. Stephanie Vaquer quickly attempted a magistral cradle to pin Giulia to match up to Giulia’s score but she was unable to beat the clock, and thus Giulia appeared to be the winner.

As confirmed by NXT General Manager Ava, Giulia’s title match against Roxanne Perez will take place at New Year’s Evil on January 7 in Los Angeles, California. She and the current champion, previously met in October on the premiere of NXT on the CW. Perez successfully retained the title that night after her current cohort Cora Jade returned cost Giulia the title match opportunity.

The opening match of NXT Deadline 2024 featured the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge to determine the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil and Oba Femi (3) defeated Wes Lee (1), Je’Von Evans (2), Nathan Frazer (1), and Ethan Page (2) to grab a title shot at New Year’s Evil.