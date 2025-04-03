Both main roster and WWE NXT superstars often get involved in relationships with their colleagues as they mostly stay on the road, spending time with each other. Cora Jade is one of the youngest star powers of the WWE active roster who’s experienced the journey with three separate individuals but she’s currently single after the dust settled.

Going by the social media updates, Cora Jade has reportedly broken up with fellow WWE NXT wrestler Harlem Lewis (aka Vincent Winey). The former NXT women’s tag team champion shared a sultry series of photos, and it was the caption that got people talking. “It wasn’t me, it was you.”

It wasn’t me it was you pic.twitter.com/arCNRwI0e5 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) March 31, 2025

Interestingly that phrase has been utilized to signal for breakups in romantic relationships. However, fans further connected the dots given that the two WWE NXT Superstars deleted photos from social media. Plus, Jade and Lewis are no longer following each other on the Instagram platform. Below is a photo of the former couple from last year,

Cora Jade breaks up with her 3rd boyfriend Harlem Lewis in WWE pic.twitter.com/0V25PrO3G1 — Hitartha Bairagi (@BairagiHitartha) April 2, 2025

I am waiting for my apology now! 📢 Cora Jade seems to have officially broken up with her third WWE Performance Center boyfriend folks as she and Vincent Winey (ring name Harlem Lewis) have now unfollowed each other on IG and deleted every photo that featured them together.

Cora… pic.twitter.com/SCS0jdpZzX — Anti Woke Wrestling (@AntiWokeWrestle) April 2, 2025

Another WWE NXT Superstar accused of Cora Jade’s breakup

In the current landscape of professional wrestling, social media activity often indicates relationship changes, and this instance signals Jade’s post following a split. It’s worth mentioning that Lewis was Cora Jade’s third boyfriend from the WWE NXT locker room. Before him, Jade also dated Blake Christian (aka Trey Baxter) and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker (now dating Izzi Dame).

In more news, fans already suspect that perhaps WWE NXT star Thea Hail has something to do with this breakup. Both of them wiped their feeds of all relationship content while Thea openly shared pics featuring Harlem and also commented on his private Instagram account. This led fans to believe that Hail could be behind snatching Jade’s man. Many also wanted Jade vs. Hail to go down at Stand & Deliver.

Putting her injury rumors to rest, one of the up-and-coming WWE NXT stars, Cora Jade took on the current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the title at TNA Sacrifice 2025. Jade did pull out all the stops in this title bout, but she ultimately came up short against Slamovich. Since then, she’s not wrestled in a match on WWE TV.