“Yeah, For Sure. Bring Her On In,” Tiffany Stratton Eager To Have AEW Star In WWE

At the very young age of 24, Tiffany Stratton managed to reach the top of the WWE NXT roster by becoming the NXT Women’s Champion in the early 2023 summer. Her maiden title run is expected to last long so that she could have solidified her legacy in the WWE. But a sudden feud with Becky Lynch ended that title run earlier than expected.

With fans and critics seeing a ton of potential on Tiffany Stratton, she is seemingly confident about her future and she’s certainly not afraid to have a former AEW Wrestler coming to the WWE and possibly taking over the NXT brand.

AEW’s Jade Cargill has already arrived at the WWE and it’s only a matter of time before she starts picking up pace on NXT or the main roster shows. While speaking to Wrestling News, Tiffany Stratton was asked about the former TBS Champion joining the scene. In reply, she wanted to have Cargill onboard as early as possible so that she could work with her.

Tiffany Stratton shows utter confidence about facing Jade Cargill in WWE

The below comments certainly reflected confidence from Tiffany Stratton despite the admission that she doesn’t know much about Cargill,

“Yeah, for sure. Bring her on in. I don’t know much about her. But I’ve seen photos of her and she’s beautiful. But yeah, I’m not sure what’s really going on there. So I guess we’ll see.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Jade Cargill could appear on NXT

With Jade Cargill being reportedly considered for bigger storylines in the WWE, it’s almost certain that she can hope of getting a mage push in the company. Same should be the case for Tiffany Stratton who’s being nurtured to be future star power in WWE’s female roster. So, one way or the other, the two of them should be involved in a program when the time is right.

It was on the evening of the 2023 edition of WWE NXT Battleground that Tiffany Stratton reached the biggest milestone of her young career. She had a face-off with Lyra Valkyria for the first time in a singles match to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion. After a back-and-forth co-main-event matchup, she eventually emerged to be the winner via a clean pinfall win over the former UK-born NXT wrestler.