Xavier Woods is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He has been working in the promotion since 2010 and he is also considered a tag team Legend of the promotion. He is a member of the famous WWE faction The New Day and he has won the WWE Tag Team Championship 11 times in total.

Xavier Woods Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Woods is 5’11” and his billed weight is 205 lbs. Woods was born on September 4, 1986 and currently the former eleven times WWE Tag Team Champion is 37 year old. He is the only New Day member who could never win any singles championships in WWE, however, he won the King of the Ring 2021 tournament.

Xavier Woods: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Xavier Woods Early Life

Woods was born on September 4, 1986 and currently he is 37 year old. Columbus, Georgia is the place where Xavier Woods born. He was the son of Pamela Watson and Laverne Watson. Woods had been a very bright student before joining the wrestling world. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s degree in psychology.

Who is Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods is a 37 year old American Professional wrestler who is considered one of the biggest Tag Team specialists in WWE today. He has won the WWE Tag Team Championship 11 times in total. He is a member of the famous WWE stable The New Day and he has also won the WWE King of the Ring tournament of 2021.

Xavier Woods WWE Debut

WWE fans mostly remember his signing with WWE in 2010 and some fans even make the mistake by thinking this one was his first WWE run. He signed with WWE back in 2006 for the first time and worked in Deep South Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE back then. He also won the DSW Heavyweight Championship one time.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Woods started his professional wrestling career back in 2005 and he worked in the Ultimate Christian Wrestling promotion of Rob Adonis. He started his career as a part time wrestler. During his early days, he played the character of Austin Creed which was heavily inspired by the Apollo Creed character of the Rocky series.

First WWE Run

He spent a couple of years outside working on various wrestling promotions. He even worked on Deep South Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. He was pretty young when he joined the wrestling world and he was doing a pretty good job in his early days. He managed to win some championships during that time as well.

TNA Wrestling

Woods got a big call in 2007 when he got the opportunity to work in TNA Wrestling. He worked under the ring name Lucius “Consequences” Creed in the promotion. Upon joining the promotion, he worked on the X-Division and he was one of the biggest attractions of the division during that time. He also managed to win the TNA Tag Team Championship one time with Jay Lethal.

Success in TNA Wrestling

He remained active in TNA Wrestling for 3 years and he had been treated as a mid card in the promotion. He worked on various storylines and matches throughout his TNA Wrestling career and he did a pretty good job in the promotion. He left TNA Wrestling in 2010. On the same here he went to Japan and had a short run in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Return to WWE

In 2010 he joined WWE for the second time in his career and he started won the development territory of the promotion once again. At first he worked on Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. Later WWE switched their development territory to NXT and Woods also transitioned to the new brand.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Xavier Woods Xavier Woods Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Xavier Woods Height 5’11” Xavier Woods Weight 205 lbs. Relationship Status Married Xavier Woods Net Worth $5 Million Xavier Woods Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Xavier Woods Signature Moves Hadouken, Honor Roll Finishing Move(s) Limit Break, Lost in the Woods Theme Song / Xavier Woods Song / Xavier Woods Music New Day New Day Catchphrases New Day Rocks

Xavier Woods Net Worth & Salary

Woods is active in WWE since 2010 and he has been working on the main roster of the promotion for the last decade. He has been one of the best Tag Team wrestlers of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million and reports also suggest that he earns something around $500,000 as his salary from WWE.

Xavier Woods Family

Woods was born on September 4, 1986 in Columbus, Georgia. He was the son of Pamela Watson and Laverne Watson. There is not enough information available about his parents and whether he has any siblings. Woods has currently married to Jess Watson since 2015 and together they also have a son.

Championships and Accomplishments

Woods has been one of the best Tag Team wrestlers in WWE as he had been a 12 times Tag Team Champion in the promotion including one NXT Championship reign. He has also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2021 which remained the only singles success of his WWE career. He has also won other titles outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Big E and Kofi Kingston (2), and Kofi Kingston (2), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (7 times) – with Big E and Kofi Kingston (6), and Kofi Kingston (1), NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kofi Kingston, Third Tag Team Triple Crown Champion – with Kofi Kingston, King of the Ring (2021), WWE Year-End Award (1 time), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) DSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time, final) ECWA Super 8 Tournament Champion (2010) NWA Anarchy – NWA Anarchy Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Hayden Young, Most Popular Wrestler (2006) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (2015, 2016) with Big E and Kofi Kingston, Ranked No. 58 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2016, Ranked No. 8 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Big E and Kofi Kingston TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jay Lethal Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2015) – The New Day Records 11 times WWE Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Woods has also been a successful YouTuber. He runs a YouTube channel named UpUpDownDown. It was mostly a video game streaming channel where Woods plays different video games and he also invites other top stars to be featured as guests on his channel.

Personal Information Table

Xavier Woods Real Name / Full Name Austin Watson Birth Date September 4, 1986 Xavier Woods Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Virgo Birthplace Columbus, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Columbus, Georgia School/College/University Sprayberry High School, Furman University Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, Master’s degree in Psychology Religion Christianity Xavier Woods Ethnicity Black Current Residence Atlanta, Georgia Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Painting Watching Movies, Playing Video Games Xavier Woods Tattoo Multiple Tattoos including the Wingcrest from The Legend of Zelda series on his left forearm

Xavier Woods Movies and TV Shows

Woods has been a famous professional wrestler and he never considered acting as a professional career. He also runs a YouTube channel which has a total subscriber of 2.41 million. He has acted in only one movie named Escape The Undertaker starring Woods, his New Day stable mates, and The Undertaker.

Xavier Woods Wife

Woods is currently married to Jess Watson. The couple got married in 2015. There is not enough information available about Woods’ current wife Jess Watson since the couple always preferred to keep his personal life private. The couple has a son together who was born in 2017.

Main Roster Success, The New Day

Early Days in WWE Upon Return

Woods remained active on the development territories of WWE for three years and in 2013 he arrived in the main roster of the promotion for the first time. Upon joining the promotion he teamed up with R Truth. But it never looked like he would ever become anything more than a jobber in WWE. He was treated as a lower mid card in WWE during his first year in the promotion.

Formation of the New Day

The best thing happened to his career in 2014 when WWE founded The New Day and Woods became a part of the faction. Soon after the faction was formed, it became extremely popular among WWE fans and started to be considered one of the best factions in WWE history. Much like the other members of the faction, Woods also became pretty famous among the fans.

Ultimate Tag Team Success

Woods became one of the most famous Tag Team wrestlers of WWE after becoming a member of The New Day stable. He won the WWE Tag Team Championships for 11 times in total and all of his Tag Team Championships were won with his New Day stable mates, Big E and Kofi Kingston. The stable is still alive and Woods still remains a valuable member of it.

Singles Success

Woods had been the only member of the stable who could never win any singles Championship in WWE. The rest of the two members have won multiple prestigious single Championship including WWE Championship. However, Woods won the WWE King of the Ring tournament in 2021 which was a pretty big accomplishment. But it did not help his singles career much.

Recent Days

The New Day is still alive as a stable but somehow it lost its glory as all of the wrestlers suffered back to back injuries and it affected their regularity. Big E suffered the worst injury in 2022 just before WrestleMania 38. He is still out of action and it is doubtful that he will ever get back to his 100%. Woods and Kofi Kingston also had to go through multiple injuries. We hope to see the New Day back together soon.

Iconic Quotes From Xavier Woods

“I ended up going to Furman. The campus was beautiful. It was, like, one of the top 10 college campuses on the planet. And they had dropped a ton of money into their psychology program, and I already knew that’s what I wanted to major in. I loved the people there; I very much felt at home.”

“My favorite anime of all time is ‘Yu Yu Hakusho.’ And this is because when I was living with my parents before I moved to Florida for NXT – which was FCW at the time – I just had a ton of anime that I was watching, and one of them was ‘Yu Yu Hakusho.’ So, I had seen it as a kid, but I never watched it all the way through.”

“If there’s a kid who’s out there in the world watching wrestling, and they see me, and they know I have my Ph.D. while I was wrestling, that could possibly inspire them to not drop out of school, to not drop out of college, to go and obtain that type of educational status, and that, to me, means a lot more.”

“Earl Hebner used to call me ‘Tiger,’ so I went with the last name Woods because I thought it was funny. I’m a huge fan of X-Men and, just, intelligence in general, and the leader in charge is named Prof. Charles Xavier. I took Xavier from him and put together the two names.”

“People don’t really know, before we debuted on TV as The New Day, we did shows on the weekends at the live events for maybe six months as The New Day just so we could get our chemistry down and see what works in the ring, what didn’t.”

“I wish I was agile like Spider-Man and everything we do that draws on the childhood inspirations and the adulthood inspirations, for that matter. They’re definitely the reason how I am, how I am today, because I was a smaller kid who was a nerd.”

“As African-Americans, we don’t start with a blank slate, while other people may. In our position, there’s always some sort of stereotype that is being scrutinized or that is being assumed when we come through the curtain.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Xavier Woods

Woods did not have many singles rivalries in WWE. His tag team rivalries with his New Day teammates are mostly remembered. The best tag team rivalry The New Day ever had was against The Usos. The New Day vs. The Usos is also counted as one of the best tag team rivalries in WWE history.

New Day had also excellent rivalries with other top teams of WWE. The Shield had also been a top rival team of the faction. Together they had some excellent matches together. Apart from the Shield, The Bar, The Bludgeon Brothers, and even The Revival were some of the biggest rivals of the New Day.

Xavier Woods Injury

The New Day had been one of the top factions in wrestling history but all the members of the faction are suffering from severe injuries recently. Woods has also suffered multiple big injuries lately. In October 2019, Woods suffered a legitimate Achilles injury which sidelined him from action for a year.

Other Details

Woods has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K15. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23. He has also appeared in some other games outside of WWE as well.

Xavier Woods Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise, Sony Playstation Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Xavier Woods is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.5 million million people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Xavier Woods Instagram. Woods is also active on YouTube with a verified account which has a stunning numbers of subscribers of 2.41 million. Click here to follow on YouTube. Xavier Woods YouTube.

Xavier Woods Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DSW 5 (83.33%) 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) ECWA 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 52 (55.91%) 0 (0.00%) 41 (44.09%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NJPW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) NXT 31 (53.45%) 1 (1.72%) 26 (44.83%) TNA 16 (29.63%) 1 (1.85%) 37 (68.52%) WWE 317 (55.23%) 8 (1.39%) 249 (43.38%) TOTAL 426 (53.65%) 11 (1.39%) 357 (44.96%)

Xavier Woods Manager

Woods never had a professional manager in his WWE career but he had been thoroughly managed by his New Day faction mates Kofi Kingston and Big E. They have been working as a team since 2014 and Woods has also managed Big E and Kofi Kingston during their big matches in WWE.

FAQS

Q. When did Xavier Woods start wrestling?

A. Xavier Woods started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Xavier Woods in feet?

A. Xavier Woods is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Xavier Woods manager?

A. Xavier Woods had been managed by his New Day teammates during his singles matches

Q. What is current Xavier Woods song?

A. Xavier Woods uses the song ‘New Day, New Day’ which is also the theme song of New Day

Q. Who is Xavier Woods mother?

A. Xavier Woods’s mother is Pamela Watson

Q. Who is Xavier Woods father?

A. Xavier Woods’ father is Laverne Watson

Q. Who is currently Xavier Woods girlfriend?

A. Xavier Woods is currently married to Jess Watson

Q. Who is Xavier Woods brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Xavier Woods worth?

A. Xavier Woods’ net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Xavier Woods won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Xavier Woods had been an eleven times WWE Tag Team Champion (main roster)