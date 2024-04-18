While the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 is yet to be finalized, a source in the BCCI has confirmed that 10 spots in the 15-member squad have already been filled.

There is supposed to be a heated argument about the opener’s position, the two wicketkeepers, the backup spinner, and, of course, the power batter in the middle order. Aside from IPL and recent international performances, the team management’s preferences for conditions in the West Indies and the United States may be a deciding factor in selecting the 15.

However, there are 10 players reportedly who have more or less booked their tickets for the ICC event in the USA and West Indies, which begins on June 1.

Virat Kohli’s inclusion is a formality. On Wednesday, Dainik Jagran reported that Kohli may be asked to open alongside Rohit in the T20 World Cup, allowing India to play a power hitter in the middle overs. Kohli is the reigning IPL 2024 orange cap holder and has spent the past few seasons starting for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He has previous experience opening in T20Is. He has a decent record as an opener in T20Is. Kohli has scored 400 runs at an average of 57 in 9 innings as an opener in T20Is, surpassing his lifetime T20I average of 51.

Hardik Pandya in or not? Mystery continues

Many feel that Hardik Pandya hasn’t done enough with either the ball or the bat in the ongoing IPL 2024 where he captains Mumbai Indians. After making his cricketing comeback with the DY Patil T20 Cup, post his recovery from an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup, Hardik has struggled both on and off the field.

He has been booed and jeered by fans, both MI and others, wherever he has played in IPL, including Mumbai. And his performance with the ball has been a concern for the selectors. But Pandya being the only pacer bowling all-rounder India has, his selection is more or less given.

The other automatic selections are skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

Gill vs Jaiswal; Rinku or Dube in India’s T20 World Cup squad?

It is safe to say that Pant, with his impacting performances as a batter and keeper for the Delhi Capitals, has secured the gloveman position, but because the World Cup is being held away from home, the team management would undoubtedly keep another keeper as a backup.

The contenders include Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, and Jitesh Sharma. And only Jitesh Sharma has batted in the middle order. Kishan openers for MI, while Samson bats third and is projected to be the second keeper in India’s T20 World Cup roster.

Only three of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube will be selected for the squad. If Kohli openers, Rinku and Dube are likely to receive the nod.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi are competing for the backup spinner berth. Axar’s batting ability provides him the advantage.

