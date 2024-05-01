One of the long-time babyface figures of WWE NXT, Fallon Henley has finally thought of putting herself first instead of thinking about others. This thought has also led her to become a villain on WWE TV for the very first time in her career which came as a huge shock for the NXT fans.

A lengthy feud is ongoing on WWE NXT between Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail which led to a one-on-one encounter between the two in the latest episode. Hail won the match and she was being congratulated by the Chase U members. Henley also came out as she was backing up Hail against the combined force of Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx over the past several weeks.

WWE NXT: Big Returning Match, Qualifiers And More Set For May 7 Episode

In the end, Thea Hail applied the Kimura Lock to tap out Jacy Jayne and score the win. As all Chase U members congratulated her Hail was supposed to celebrate with Fallon Henley but the latter took the opportunity and struck Thea Hail with a punch, leaving everyone in attendance in utter shock. This also begins a new feud between the two that would continue over the next several weeks.

WWE NXT: Women’s Championship Match Announced For May 7 Episode

Fallon Henley officially entered the WWE NXT scene in 2021

Henley initially made her in-ring debut as Tesha Price which resulted in a loss against Jenna Van Muscles in a Mercedes Martinez Women’s Tournament match for World Xtreme Wrestling. After competing in the indie scenes as well as for AEW, Henley finally signed with WWE in 2021. After initially performing under the name of Tenilla Price on WWE NXT in 2018, she received her current name.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henley previously credited Total Divas for increasing attraction toward the current WWE NXT product,

“It just wasn’t in my household. I didn’t really have any friends or family that were super into it. And it’s something I kind of found while I was in college … Not gonna lie, ‘Total Divas’ brought me into it, but from there, I started watching ‘NXT,’ ‘SmackDown,’ [and] ‘Raw,’ on a regular basis. Every single week, I was there at the TV, ready to go. From there, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)