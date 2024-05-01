Wes Lee is back on WWE NXT and he’s going straight after the Men’s North American Championship. But before that, he will prove to be not returning with all the ring rust as he’s booked for his first match on next week’s episode.

The former WWE NXT North American champion returned and exchanged words with the current champion, Oba Femi after he defeated Ivar during the second night of Spring Breakin’ 2024. Lee entered through the crowd and stepped into the ring to confront the behemoth superstar in a segment that earned huge cheers from the crowd.

Later on WWE NXT in a backstage segment, Josh Briggs told Ivar that he would be the next to challenge Femi for the title while Ivar said he wasn’t done with Femi. Lee then entered the scene and stated that he wanted his title back, causing tension between the trio. Afterward, Lee vs. Briggs was announced for next week.

Lee had been out of action on WWE NXT since December with a back injury that required surgery. The originally estimated assumption was that he would be out for 8-12 months. He was set to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American title at NXT’s Deadline event last December. But after the injury, he was pulled from the bout and got replaced by Dragon Lee, who defeated Mysterio to win the North American Championship at Deadline.

Apart from this match featuring Lee, a WWE NXT Women’s Title Match was announced for next week while the new NXT Champion Trick Williams will appear on Supernova Session with Meta-Four after Lash Legend promised to rock Trick’s world with some mystery content. Additionally, qualifiers will also begin to crown the inaugural women’s NXT North American Champion.

WWE NXT May 7 episode match card

WWE NXT May 7 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the confirmed match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defends against Chelsea Green

– Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

– Meta-Four hosts Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

– Combine to decide qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match