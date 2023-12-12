333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

The players shortlisted for the forthcoming IPL auction 2024 were announced, with 333 players ready to go under the hammer. There are 214 Indians and 119 international players has put up their name for selection. With the highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore, the bracket comprises 23 players, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav being present in the category.

The IPL auction will take place on December 19 at 2:30 PM IST at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the most slots to fill (12), while the Gujarat Titans, who traded Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal, have the largest purse (INR 38.15 crore) heading into the auction.

Star Overseas players Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Mustafizur Rahman have set their base price at INR 2 Crores.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins are anticipated to earn a lot of money in the forthcoming IPL auction, as fast bowlers will be in high demand, as many franchises will be trying to fill the overseas berth after letting a few players go during the IPL retention 2024.

There are 13 overseas players listed in the second highest base price category of INR 1.5 Crore. The INR 1.5 Crore group includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Phillip Salt, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jhye Richardson, and Tim Southee.

Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, and Shahrukh Khan would be key Indian players up for grabs, as they have shown the ability to perform for the team against formidable. Rachin Ravindra and Gerald Coetzee would also attract bidders following their brilliance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Ahead of the auction, Hardik Pandya was traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT) to his long-time IPL side, the Mumbai Indians (MI), shortly after the retention cut-off time. However, various additional retentions and releases from all ten franchises had an impact on the team’s balance and the amount of money available for the impending auction.

While on-field performance ultimately determines a franchise’s success or failure, moving the right chess pieces in the lead-up to and during the auction is frequently half the job. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been the best teams so far in the tournament winning five championship titles each.