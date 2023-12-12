333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • 333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

All

Cricket News

333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM

333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

The players shortlisted for the forthcoming IPL auction 2024 were announced, with 333 players ready to go under the hammer. There are 214 Indians and 119 international players has put up their name for selection. With the highest reserve price of INR 2 Crore, the bracket comprises 23 players, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav being present in the category.

The IPL auction will take place on December 19 at 2:30 PM IST at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the most slots to fill (12), while the Gujarat Titans, who traded Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal, have the largest purse (INR 38.15 crore) heading into the auction.

Star Overseas players Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Mustafizur Rahman have set their base price at INR 2 Crores.

Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League Credits: Twitter

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, and Pat Cummins are anticipated to earn a lot of money in the forthcoming IPL auction, as fast bowlers will be in high demand, as many franchises will be trying to fill the overseas berth after letting a few players go during the IPL retention 2024.

There are 13 overseas players listed in the second highest base price category of INR 1.5 Crore. The INR 1.5 Crore group includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Phillip Salt, Colin Munro, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham, Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jhye Richardson, and Tim Southee.

Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, and Shahrukh Khan would be key Indian players up for grabs, as they have shown the ability to perform for the team against formidable. Rachin Ravindra and Gerald Coetzee would also attract bidders following their brilliance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

Ahead of the auction, Hardik Pandya was traded from the Gujarat Titans (GT) to his long-time IPL side, the Mumbai Indians (MI), shortly after the retention cut-off time. However, various additional retentions and releases from all ten franchises had an impact on the team’s balance and the amount of money available for the impending auction.

While on-field performance ultimately determines a franchise’s success or failure, moving the right chess pieces in the lead-up to and during the auction is frequently half the job. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have been the best teams so far in the tournament winning five championship titles each.

Tagged:

Indian Premier League

IPL 2024

IPL 2024 Auction

Josh Hazelwood

Pat Cummins

Related Article
333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation
333 Players To Go Under The Hammer In IPL Auction 2024, Pat Cummins And Mitchell Starc Confirm Participation

Dec 12, 2023, 2:15 PM

IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Nov 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy