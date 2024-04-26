KKR vs PBKS highlights: Riding on Jonny Bairstow’s century and Shashank Singh’s whirlwind fifty, Punjab Kings, on Friday (April 26), created history by pulling off the highest chase in the history of the IPL as they chased down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS won the game by eight wickets. Chasing 262, PBKS crossed the finishing line in just 18.4 overs overs by losing just two wickets. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 108 off 48 balls while Shashank remained unbeaten on 68 from just 28 balls as PBKS returned to winning ways in style.

Prabhsimran Singh gave PBKS a stunning start by completing his fifty off just 18 balls in the fifth over. In the final over of the powerplay, Bairstow joined the party as well by hitting Anukul Roy for three fours and two sixes on the first five deliveries. On the final delivery, Sunil Narine ran out Prabhsimran for 54 to give KKR the much-needed first breakthrough.

However, KKR could not capitalise on the breakthrough as PBKS recovered through an 85-run stand between Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw. After Prabhsimran’s departure, Bairstow took charge of the innings while Rossouw also matched the England star shot for shot.

Bairstow completed his fifty off just 23 balls in the ninth over. In the 13th over, Narine broke the partnership by dismissing Rossouw for 26. However, there was absolutely no respite for KKR as Shashank Singh took their bowlers to the cleaners from the word go to put PBKS in the driver’s seat.

Bairstow reached his hundred off 45 balls in the 16th over before Shashank completed his fifty off just 23 balls in the 18th over. In the same over, he hit Harshit Rana for two sixes and a four while Bairstow hit a six as well to bring down the equation to 9 runs from the last two overs. And it took the PBKS duo just four more balls to seal the game for their side.

KKR vs PBKS: KKR innings:

Earlier in the game, KKR posted a huge total of 261/6 in 20 overs after PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt starred with the bat again, scoring 71 and 75 runs respectively. While Narine’s knock came off 32 balls, Salt scored his runs in just 37 balls.

The duo came out firing on all cylinders from the start. At the end of the powerplay, KKR raced away to 76 for no loss. They were also helped by PBKS’ poor fielding as the visitors dropped as many as three catches inside seven overs. In the 8th over, Narine completed his fifty off 23 balls before Salt did it in 25 balls in the ninth over.

They added 138 runs for the first wicket before Rahul Chahar broke the stand by dismissing Narine in the 11th over. In the 13th over, Sam Curran castled Salt to give PBKS another much-needed breakthrough. It, however, did not stop KKR from posting their fifth 200-plus total and second 250-plus total this season.

Venkatesh Iyer (39 off 23), Andre Russell (24 off 12) and Shreyas Iyer (28 off 10) played crucial cameos for the hosts in the death overs. For PBKS, only Chahar managed to have an economy-rate of less than 10.

KKR vs PBKS scorecard: