DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 43rd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (April 27).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between DC and MI. You’ll get the DC vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our DC vs MI match prediction.

DC vs MI Match Preview:

DC have kept their playoffs chances alive with a thrilling four-run win over Gujarat Titans in their last game. While the road ahead is definitely not easy, DC have shown that they have the required firepower to beat any team on their day and will be looking to make the most of the momentum.

They have already defeated the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings once and last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans twice this season and will be fancying their chances of beating MI at home. MI, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency this season. In their last two games, they have won two and lost two including the last game against Rajasthan Royals.

The table-toppers had inflicted a crushing 9-wicket defeat on the Hardik Pandya-led side. MI will be desperate to get back to winning ways to reignite their playoffs chances. The five-time IPL champions have already defeated DC once this season and will be looking to do a double on them.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins and five wins, DC are currently at the sixth spot in the IPL 2024 points table while MI are languishing at the eighth spot with three wins and five defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.577 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.386 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.974 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.721

DC vs MI: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

DC vs MI: Match info:

Article Title DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Delhi Capitals & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 27-Apr-24 Category DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

DC vs MI Head To Head record:

DC MI 34 Matches played 34 15 Won 19 19 Lost 15 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between DC vs MI:

Ground Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians No Result Total Barabati Stadium 0 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 1 0 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 6 4 0 10 Wankhede Stadium 3 7 0 10 SuperSport Park 1 0 0 1 Buffalo Park 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 0 0 2 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 0 3 0 3 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Overall 15 19 0 34

DC vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report:

DC vs MI Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 34°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 207

DC Squad:

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

MI squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka

Fantasy stats for DC vs MI:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all DC players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain DC R Pant Wicket Keeper 10 8 0 1 DC A Patel All Rounder 10 6 1 0 DC D Warner Batter 10 6 0 1 DC I Sharma Bowler 10 6 0 0 DC K Yadav Bowler 10 6 1 0 DC T Stubbs Batter 10 5 0 3 DC J Fraser-McGurk Batter 4 4 0 1 DC K Ahmed Bowler 10 4 0 1 DC M Kumar Bowler 10 4 1 0 DC P Shaw Batter 10 4 0 0 DC A Nortje Bowler 10 3 0 0 DC A Porel Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 0 DC L Yadav All Rounder 10 3 0 0 DC J Richardson Bowler 2 1 0 0 DC P Dubey Bowler 4 1 0 0 DC R Salam Bowler 5 1 0 0 DC S Hope Wicket Keeper 4 1 0 0 DC S Kumar All Rounder 4 1 0 0 DC K Kushagra Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 DC R Bhui Batter 2 0 0 0 DC Y Dhull Batter 4 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI T Varma Batter 10 8 0 0 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI H Pandya All Rounder 10 6 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 1 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 6 3 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 6 1 1 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 5 0 1 MI R Sharma Batter 10 5 1 0 MI G Coetzee Bowler 8 4 1 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 9 4 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 3 0 0 MI T David Batter 10 3 0 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 6 2 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 6 1 0 0 MI V Vinod Wicket Keeper 3 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI N Thushara Bowler 1 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

DC vs MI Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of DC vs MI for the 43rd match of IPL 2024:

DC Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

DC impact players:

Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav

MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

MI impact players:

Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis

Most runs and wickets for DC and MI in IPL 2024:

Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 342 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Kuldeep Yadav – 12 wickets Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma – 303 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 13 wickets

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has looked in good touch this season. He has scored 303 runs in eight games with the help of one century.

Rohit Sharma has looked in good touch this season. He has scored 303 runs in eight games with the help of one century. Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has looked in good form but has struggled for consistency as well. In five games so far, he has registered two ducks in addition to scoring two half-centuries.

Top Picks for DC vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the last game against Rajasthan Royals and will be looking to score big against DC.

Rohit Sharma failed to get going in the last game against Rajasthan Royals and will be looking to score big against DC. Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024. In eight games so far, he has picked up 13 wickets.

Budget Picks for DC vs MI Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has picked up 10 wickets in nine games so far and will look to impress against MI.

Khaleel Ahmed has picked up 10 wickets in nine games so far and will look to impress against MI. Tilak Varma: In eight games so far, Tilak Varma has scored 273 runs with the help of two half-centuries. He scored a fifty in the last outing and will be eyeing another good outing.

DC vs MI Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Shai Hope Rishabh Pant Batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk Rohit Sharma (c) Suryakumar Yadav (vc) Tilak Varma Allrounders Axar Patel Hardik Pandya Bowlers Anrich Nortje Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Shai Hope Rishabh Pant Ishan Kishan Batsmen Jake Fraser-McGurk Rohit Sharma (vc) Prithvi Shaw Tilak Varma Allrounders Axar Patel (c) Hardik Pandya Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI Match Prediction Today:

DC have looked in good rhythm in recent games and are expected to beat MI in the upcoming game. As far as the head to head record is concerned, MI are marginally ahead with a 19-15 score. DC, however, are expected to win the forthcoming game.