Kelly Kelly: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Kelly Kelly is a former American professional wrestler who is also a famous model. She is mostly known for her tenure in WWE. She worked in WWE from 2006 to 2012 and she was pretty famous among the WWE fans. She is also a former WWE Divas Champion. She is currently not active as a professional wrestler.

Kelly Kelly Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Kelly is 5’5” and her billed weight was 108 lbs. She was born on January 15, 1987 and currently the former WWE Divas Champion is 37 year old. She was one of the top stars of WWE during her time and she had an excellent time in the promotion during the early days of the PG Era of WWE.

Kelly Kelly Early Life

Kelly was born on January 15, 1987 and currently, she is 37 year old. Jacksonville, Florida is the place where Kelly Kelly born. She participated in gymnastics during her early days and her gymnastic background helped her a lot during her wrestling career. She was a wrestling fan from her childhood and she cited Stone Cold Steve Austin as her favorite wrestler.

Who is Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly is a 37 year old former American professional wrestler who is mostly known for her excellent work in WWE from 2006 and 2012. She is a former WWE Divas Champion. She is also a famous model. After getting released from WWE in 2012, she did not work in any wrestling promotion regularly. She returned to WWE on various occasions to make sporadic appearances.

Kelly Kelly WWE Debut

Kelly signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2006 and she started her WWE career through the developmental territory of WWE which was Ohio Valley Wrestling. Soon, she made her main roster debut and became the youngest woman to work in the main roster of WWE. She made her main roster debut in the newly opened ECW brand of WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Interest From WWE

Kelly never wanted to become a professional wrestler. She was trying to pursue a character in modeling, meanwhile, John Laurinaitis who was one of the WWE officials, saw her. He was really impressed by her physique, so he wanted to be hired by WWE. He then contacted her modeling agency through WWE.

Joining WWE

Kelly was then invited to a WWE tryout and despite having no previous experience in professional wrestling, she was not only invited to the tryout but she was hired by the promotion as well. She signed a professional contract with WWE back in May 2006 and she was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was also known as OVW.

OVW Run

Ohio Valley Wrestling aka OVW was one of the developmental territories of WWE during the time. Soon after starting to work in Ohio Valley Wrestling she started appearing on the newly opened WWE brand ECW which was a main roster category brand. But he kept on returning to Ohio Valley Wrestling despite getting her main roster call up early.

Non Wrestling Roles

She started her professional wrestling career as a non wrestling personnel. She mostly appeared as a ring announcer and then as a referee before starting her career as an in ring worker. Even in the main roster, WWE promoted her as a valet at first. But it did not take very long for her to make her in ring debut.

Early In Ring Days

She started having matches on Ohio Valley Wrestling soon after her WWE debut. One of her early matches in the promotion was a women’s Battle Royal which was ultimately won by ODB who went on to become a TNA Wrestling legend. She also appeared on Florida Championship Wrestling which was the new developmental territory of WWE during the time.

Professional Information Table

Kelly Kelly Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former WWE Divas Champion is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Currently, she is not active in WWE nor in any other wrestling promotion so she does not receive any regular salary from any wrestling promotion. She was released by WWE back in 2012 and after that, she never worked in any wrestling promotion regularly.

Kelly Kelly Family

Kelly was born on January 15, 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida. Her father was a Jewish man named Ron Blank and her mother had Christian beliefs and her name was Robin Blank. There is no information available on whether she had any siblings. She might not have tried to pursue a career in professional wrestling before joining wrestling, but she loved watching wrestling and Stone Cold Steve Austin was her favorite wrestler.

Championships and Accomplishments

Apart from WWE, Kelly never worked in any other wrestling promotion on a regular basis. She worked in a number of independent circuit promotions but for a short amount of time. She never won any championships outside of WWE. On her first run in WWE, she won the WWE Divas title once. She made a number of sporadic returns in the WWE and in 2019 she won the WWE 24/7 Championship. She became the first woman to hold the WWE 24/7 title.

Personal life & Lifestyle

Kelly tried to pursue a career in modeling and reports suggest that she did not want to become a wrestler at first. Once WWE official John Laurinaitis saw her and expressed her desire to sign her. It was not very difficult for Kelly to adopt professional wrestling since she was a wrestling fan from her childhood. She had been a big fan of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kelly Kelly Movies and TV Shows

Kelly also tried to find a career in acting but she could not be as successful as her wrestling career. She worked in a couple of movies and a number of television series too. Her movie debut was in the 2020 movie titled Disturbing the Peace also starring Guy Pearce. She also appeared in multiple television series, mostly as guest stars.

Kelly Kelly Husband

In 2016, Kelly got married to Sheldon Souray who was a famous Canadian professional Ice Hockey player. Their marriage did not last long as they got divorced in 2017, in only one year time. They dated each other for five years before getting married in 2016. During her WWE career, Kelly dated her fellow professional wrestler Andrew Martin who was famous under the ring name Test. But their relationship ended after Test passed away in 2009. Currently, Kelly has been married to Joe Coba since 2021.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

When Kelly made her main roster debut, her in ring name was supposed to be Kelly and not Kelly Kelly. But the WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to add an extra Kelly after her name and that was how she got her famous ring name. She made her main roster debut in June 2006 in the newly opened ECW brand of WWE.

Early Main Roster Works

She made her main roster debut at the age of 19 only and it made her the youngest WWE Diva to work in the main roster ever. She was introduced among the WWE fans as an exhibitionist who did stripcase in the ring on her first appearance in the promotion. She attempted to do the same thing on her second appearance.

Storyline with Mike Knox

But she was interrupted by her on screen boyfriend Mike Knox. She started accompanying Mike Knox during his matches and at first, she worked as the valet of Knox. Meanwhile, her strip show became pretty famous among the fans and her show was started to be known as Kelly’s Expose. She also made her in ring debut in ECW against Ariel.

In Ring Success

She spent more than a year in the NXT and she had multiple storylines with various names. In 2008 she moved to Monday Night RAW and she started working regularly on the red brand of WWE. She had some big matches with some of the biggest names in WWE during the time like Victoria and Beth Phoenix. She was not the best in ring worker in the world but she was pretty impressive.

Divas Champion

In 2011 she won her first and only major Championship in WWE which was the WWE Divas Championship after she defeated Brie Bella. She retained the championship for more than 100 days before dropping it to Beth Phoenix at the Hell in a Cell event of the same year. In September 2012 she was released from WWE.

Final Days

After getting released from the promotion, she went to the independent circuit and made a number of appearances in the Indies. She could not win any Championship in the Indies. Since 2017 she made a number of sporadic appearances in WWE including her entry in the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018. In 2019 she won the WWE 24/7 Championship and she was the first female WWE 24/7 Champion.

Iconic Quotes From Kelly Kelly

“It’s what you sign up for when you sign up for reality TV. You open up your life for the world to see so it’s hard to hide anything. So you just go with the flow and whatever is going on in your life the fans are going to see – the good and the bad, you just have to roll with it.”

“I posed with a Camaro. It was a special edition, and there were only four made when I did it. They were like, ‘Don’t touch it with your heels! Don’t do this… ‘ And the owner was freaking out, watching the whole time, making sure I wasn’t scratching it or anything.”

“When I got the phone call from my agent who said, ‘The WWE called me and they are interested in you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ because I used to watch it when I was younger. I said, ‘Okay, let’s try it.’ They kicked my butt for a week. I was throwing up. I had bruises all over.”

“Your body is not meant to do the things we do. The girls are brutal. We really punch each other and pull hair because we want it to look like we’re beating each other up. I feel like the girls take it to another level. A lot of times those tears on my face are real.”

“I started when I was 19 and Kelly Kelly was such a big name in the WWE and it was my persona for seven years. When I left, I wanted to leave that persona behind and kind of make a name for myself.”

“I played a lot of ‘Donkey Kong,’ ‘Super Mario Brothers,’ ‘Super Mario Kart,’ ‘Sonic the Hedge Hog;’ all those games. I played them all when I was younger, to the point where my mom literally had to take the plug out.”

“When it came to WWE, we were able to freestyle a lot of stuff, especially in the ring and backstage, so with reality I’m just kind of being myself and basically have the same character I was in WWE.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kelly Kelly

Kelly had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE during her time. One of her first rivals after joining the promotion was Ariel with whom she had a feud after she joined ECW. During the time she was mostly promoted as a non wrestling personnel. She had a number of matches with Ariel and she picked up some impressive victories as well. Eve Torres had been one of her biggest rivals too.

After becoming a regular in ring talent, she had feuds with some of the top stars of WWE. One of her biggest rivals for the WWE Divas Championship was Beth Phoenix who defeated her at Hell in a Cell 2011 to take the Divas Championship away from her. She also had rivalries with the Bella Twins. Former two times WWE Women’s champion Victoria was also her rival.

Kelly Kelly Injury

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Kelly participated in gymnastics for ten long years. But she had to quit gymnastics due to an injury. Later, after she was released from WWE in 2012, she revealed that she needed time off so that she could heal her neck injury. This neck injury was one of the key reasons behind the end of her six year long WWE career.

Other Details

Kelly appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2008. She appeared in all the major WWE video games after WWE ’13 released back in 2012. After that, she never appeared in any WWE video games since she never worked in WWE regularly after her release from the promotion in 2012.

Social Media Accounts

Kelly is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 645.8K and her Instagram has a stunning following of 1.3M. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Kelly Kelly Twitter, Kelly Kelly Instagram.

Kelly Kelly Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Promotion FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW OVW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) OVW WWE 167 (56.80%) 5 (1.70%) 122 (41.50%) WWE TOTAL 170 (56.86%) 5 (1.67%) 124 (41.47%) TOTAL

Kelly Kelly Manager

Kelly had a six year long career in WWE and she had been pretty famous among the WWE fans. She mostly worked as a singles star in WWE and she did not get to work with any professional managers in WWE. However, she had been managed by some of her fellow WWE stars from time to time. She also worked as a valet for Mike Knox in the ECW.

FAQS

Q. When did Kelly Kelly start wrestling?

A. Kelly Kelly started working in 2006

Q. How tall is Kelly Kelly in feet?

A. Kelly Kelly is 5’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Kelly Kelly manager?

A. Kelly Kelly does not have a manager

Q. What is current Kelly Kelly song?

A. Kelly Kelly uses the song ‘Holla’

Q. Who is Kelly Kelly mother?

A. Kelly Kelly’s mother was Robin Blank

Q. Who is Kelly Kelly father?

A. Kelly Kelly’s father was Ron Blank

Q. Who is currently Kelly Kelly boyfriend?

A. Kelly Kelly is currently married to Joe Coba since 2021

Q. Who is Kelly Kelly brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Kelly Kelly worth?

A. Kelly Kelly’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Kelly Kelly won the WWE Divas title?

A. Kelly Kelly had been a one time WWE Divas Champion