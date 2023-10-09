SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: “Goes Against Everything You Want To Be As A Team”- Jos Buttler Calls Dharamshala Outfield Poor

Jatin

Oct 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: “Goes Against Everything You Want To Be As A Team”- Jos Buttler Calls Dharamshala Outfield Poor

England captain Jos Buttler has slammed the outfield in the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala ahead of their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. While Bangladesh just defeated Afghanistan at the same stadium, England lost its opening World Cup game to New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The outfield for Bangladesh’s six-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday was judged “average” by the match authorities despite its patchwork appearance and sandy foundation, which may have contributed to Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s knee sticking into the ground while diving to stop a boundary.

Mujeeb was “lucky” to escape a serious injury, according to Afghanistan’s coach Jonathan Trott, who also warned England players about the state of the outfield.

Buttler also questioned the venue’s suitability to host a World Cup fixture, after urging his England players to be careful when diving in the deep.

mujeeb ur rahman. PC-AP

“I think it’s poor, in my own opinion. I think any time you’re talking about being careful diving, or maybe being careful when you’re fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team. You want to dive through a row of houses to save a run. That’s obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won’t use it as an excuse. We’ll adapt to it. But certainly, if you feel like you’re having to hold yourself back, it’s not a place you want to be as a team, or as a player, or in a World Cup match,” Buttler told reporters during pre-match presser.

Buttler Says Not Asking Players To Dive To Save Them From Injury Isn’t Questioning The Integrity Of The Game

Buttler went on to add that while he and a few others had played at the venue earlier this year during the IPL, the surface on offer wasn’t the same. Having received an ‘average’ rating in the match referee’s report after the first game, the outfield in Dharamsala was deemed good to go for the England-Bangladesh game on Tuesday.

Asked whether he was happy that the game was going ahead, Buttler said: “The powers that be are comfortable. The only thing I would question is, if you are telling players not to dive and stuff, does that question the integrity of the game?

Dharamshala

 You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run and have confidence in the field. It’s not as good as it could be, or should be. Naturally, you want to be instinctive in the field: if you see a ball, you want to dive for it. So it’s unique, to be honest and I know it’s going to be the same for both teams. But if you’re having to hold yourself back, you shouldn’t have to feel like that. Hopefully, fingers crossed, no-one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury.”

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: We Still Felt That New Ball Was Doing Enough – Josh Hazelwood On Virat Kohli’s Catch Drop Of His Bowling

Tagged:

Dharamshala

Jos Buttler

World Cup 2023

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: “Goes Against Everything You Want To Be As A Team”- Jos Buttler Calls Dharamshala Outfield Poor
ODI World Cup 2023: “Goes Against Everything You Want To Be As A Team”- Jos Buttler Calls Dharamshala Outfield Poor

Oct 9, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Not Just Ben Who Is Able To Score Runs In Our Team &#8211; Jos Buttler On Missing Ben Stokes In Opening Game Against New Zealand
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Not Just Ben Who Is Able To Score Runs In Our Team – Jos Buttler On Missing Ben Stokes In Opening Game Against New Zealand

Oct 7, 2023, 3:03 PM

That’s Something That I’d Be Encouraging Everyone To Remember &#8211; Jos Buttler On Tough Loss Against New Zealand In World Cup Opener
That’s Something That I’d Be Encouraging Everyone To Remember – Jos Buttler On Tough Loss Against New Zealand In World Cup Opener

Oct 6, 2023, 2:07 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: You Can&#8217;t Recreate Something, Or Hold Onto It Forever &#8211; Jos Buttler Plays Down The Expectation Of Being &#8216;Defending Champions&#8217;
ODI World Cup 2023: You Can’t Recreate Something, Or Hold Onto It Forever – Jos Buttler Plays Down The Expectation Of Being ‘Defending Champions’

Oct 5, 2023, 4:46 PM

I Believe That&#8217;s An Advantage For Most Teams &#8211; Jos Buttler On IPL Experience Playing Major Role In Upcoming ODI World Cup
I Believe That’s An Advantage For Most Teams – Jos Buttler On IPL Experience Playing Major Role In Upcoming ODI World Cup

Oct 5, 2023, 2:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- “Wo Mera Kaam Nahi Hai”- Rohit Sharma On 2019 World Cup Final Question By Journo; Babar And Buttler React
ODI World Cup 2023: Watch- “Wo Mera Kaam Nahi Hai”- Rohit Sharma On 2019 World Cup Final Question By Journo; Babar And Buttler React

Oct 4, 2023, 4:31 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links