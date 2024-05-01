After the sudden let go by the WWE in late 2023, McKenzie Mitchell kept herself involved in wrestling through different projects. She definitely has no love lost with the WWE which keeps the door open for a comeback in due course but it’s not happening in a wrestling capacity.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, McKenzie Mitchell discussed the speculation that she often faces surrounding her potential transition into an in-ring performer from a broadcaster. Despite briefly entertaining the idea during rehearsals for ‘The Last Match,’ she ultimately declared that wrestling isn’t something that she feels comfortable in,

“I get this question all the time and you know what, truth be told, when I was at rehearsals the other day for The Last Match, I actually thought, ‘You know what, what if I just take a bump?’ What if I just go ahead and do a few, just see if I can get in the ring and then put it on social media and see what people have to say about it. I don’t know, I just don’t think that’s for me. I’m a better talker than wrestler I think so.”

McKenzie Mitchell was surprisingly released by the WWE in late 2023

McKenzie Mitchell has her own decision to focus on her career as a commentator and this might disappoint her fans who were hoping to see her in action. The commitment to her current role doesn’t have any connections with pursuing wrestling and hence she doesn’t want to get involved in it.

Despite being one of the trusted employees of the NXT roster, McKenzie Mitchell was one of the names that WWE decided to release since they merged themselves with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings. As the cost-cutting process initiated, many expected that a bunch of releases was indeed coming but the above-mentioned name on the list did end up shocking a lot of people.

After the release came, the move initially disappointed McKenzie Mitchell but she remained active in various wrestling endeavors, including appearances for promotions like Reality of Wrestling and the wrestling musical touring show, ‘The Last Match’. Now, she also made it clear that she won’t be lacing up her boots to step inside the squared circle anytime soon.

