WWE NXT Women’s Division had long been in the safe hands of Lyra Valkyria for the ending part of last year. After winning the title from Becky Lynch, she established herself to be one of the most fighting champions of the division with title defenses against the likes of Blair Davenport, Roxanne Perez, Lola Vice, and more.

Ultimately, Perez took the title away which further made way for her to arrive on the main roster. During the 2024 edition of the Draft, Lyra Valkyria was officially selected by the Raw brand, a move that shocked her. But now that the call has officially happened, she is moving forward with newer goals in mind.

In an exclusive interview with the WWE, the former NXT Women’s Champion shared her reaction to being drafted to the red brand. She expressed her disbelief at the news of getting selected,

“I’m very surprised, very surprised. I have to just say this, let me say it once, okay. Lyra Valkyria is WWE RAW. Lyra Valkyria is going to RAW.”

Lyra Valkyria having high hopes for future upon arrival on Raw

After her selection, the NXT roster chanted “You deserve it” as they showed their support for the newly drafted star. When asked about giving reactions to these chants and how it felt to leave NXT, Lyra Valkyria showed full gratitude. She noted that it was hard to believe her time in NXT had come to an end this fast and that she wanted to thank everyone who supported her throughout this journey,

“It means absolutely everything to me. Thank you so much to everyone here. I can’t believe my NXT time is over. For real though, this does not feel real. I’m not sure my heart is beating, but to the women of the RAW locker room, I just have one thing to say. I’m a former NXT Women’s Champion. I’ve already conquered this world, and now on Monday nights, I’m coming to conquer yours.”

It was in late October of last year that Lyra Valkyria etched her name in the history books of the WWE by defeating Becky Lynch to win the WWE NXT Women’s Championship. Heading into the title match, the Irish star was dealing with nerves as she had a far better-experienced superstar standing against her. But she ultimately picked up the biggest win of her career, thus far.