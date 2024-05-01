Carmelo Hayes: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Carmelo Hayes is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has also worked on the independent circuit and won multiple top championships from all over the indies. He is currently under contract with WWE and he has won all the possible singles championships on the NXT.

Carmelo Hayes Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Hayes is 5’10” and the billed weight is 210 lbs. He was born on August 1, 1994 and currently the former two times NXT North American Champion is 29 year old. Because of his short height and weight, he had even been considered a Cruiserweight so it would be a big challenge for him to be a top star in the main roster.

Carmelo Hayes Early Life

Hayes was born on August 1, 1994 and currently, he is 29 year old. Framingham, Massachusetts is the place where Carmelo Hayes born. He had been a wrestling fan from his childhood and he grew up watching wrestling. His parents understood his passion for wrestling at his early age and they encouraged him to become a wrestler. His dream is to have a match with Kofi Kingston and steal the show.

Who is Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes WWE Debut

Hayes made his WWE debut back in June 2021. Then NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida issued an open challenge for the title and it was answered by the debuting star Carmelo Hayes. He might have lost of the match but he had been pretty impressive in his first match. In his second match, he faced Adam Cole in a losing effort.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training and Debut

Hayes started training for professional wrestling at a very young age of 18. He had been for only trained by Brian Fury. After training hard for months, Hayes made his in ring debut on April 2014 at the Chaotic Wrestling promotion which was a famous independent professional wrestling promotion based on Massachusetts.

Early Indie Days

His first match was against famous independent circuit wrestler Mikey Webb and he was defeated in his first match. But he had been pretty impressive in his first match and he remained active on the independent circuit. He worked on various independent circuit promotions including Beyond Wrestling where he won the Pride of New England Tournament for Tomorrow in 2019.

Success in Chaotic Wrestling

Hayes also remained active on Chaotic Wrestling throughout his time on the independent circuit and he went on to become one of the top stars of the mentioned promotion. He won the Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship two times along with other prestigious championships from the mentioned promotion.

Further Success on The Indies

Hayes remained active on the independent circuit until 2021 and apart from the mentioned indie promotions, he also worked on other top indie promotions and won multiple top Championships from all over the independent circuit. He had been pretty impressive on the independent circuit and he became a big attraction of the Indies in a very short amount of time.

Signing with WWE

In 2021 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He signed a contract with the promotion into the Performance Center of WWE for further training. He was only 26 year old when he signed this contract. He trained for four months in the Performance Center before making his in ring debut in the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Carmelo Hayes Carmelo Hayes Nick Names The A Champ Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Carmelo Hayes Height 5’10” Carmelo Hayes Weight 210 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Carmelo Hayes Net Worth $2 Million Carmelo Hayes Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor * Carmelo Hayes Signature Moves Fedora Frog Splash, Half Boston Crab, Suplex Cutter, Springboard Moonsault Finishing Move(s) Nothing But Net, Double Knee Facebreaker Theme Song / Carmelo Hayes Song / Carmelo Hayes Music Melo Don’t Miss Catchphrases *

Carmelo Hayes Net Worth & Salary

Hayes has been under contract with WWE since 2021 and he is one of the top stars of the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Hayes is estimated to be somewhere around $2million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $200,000.

Carmelo Hayes Family

Hayes was born on August 1, 1994 in Framingham, Massachusetts. As of now, there is no information available about his parents as the former two times NXT North American Champion prefers to keep his previous life private. He never shared any photos of his parents on his social media accounts either.

Championships and Accomplishments

Before joining WWE, Hayes worked on the independent circuit and he managed to win multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies. Presently, he is under contract with WWE and he is working in the NXT which is developmental territory of WWE. He won all the singles championships in the NXT.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), NXT North American Championship (2 times), NXT Cruiserweight Championship (1 time, final), NXT Breakout Tournament (2021), NXT Year-End Award – Match of the Year (2023) vs. Ilja Dragunov at NXT No Mercy Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Beyond Wrestling – Pride of New England Tournament for Tomorrow (2019) Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Chaotic Wrestling New England Championship (1 time), Chaotic Wrestling Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tripilicious, Twelfth Triple Crown Champion ESPN – Ranked No. 7 of the 30 best Pro Wrestlers Under 30 in 2023 Liberty States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Limitless Wrestling World Championship (1 time), Vacationland Cup (2020) LPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Elia Markopoulos Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 13 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2023 NCW New England Championship (1 time) NEW Live Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Champion, NXT North American Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

On his second match in the NXT, he faced Adam Cole who was one of the top of stars of the NXT during the time. He had been extremely impressive against the former NXT Champion despite losing the match. WWE recreated the classic John Cena’s debut from 2002 against Kurt Angle through this match, which showed how much they valued Hayes.

Personal Information Table

Carmelo Hayes Real Name / Full Name Christian Brigham Birth Date August 1, 1994 Carmelo Hayes Age 29 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Framingham, Massachusetts Nationality American Hometown Framingham, Massachusetts School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Carmelo Hayes Ethnicity Black Current Residence Not known Hobbies Not known Carmelo Hayes Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Carmelo Hayes Movies and TV Shows

Hayes considered wrestling as a professional career from his younger age and he always wanted to become a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career and there is no report on whether he has ever appeared on any movies or television series. His popularity is growing in WWE so we can expect him to feature in movies or television series in the future.

Carmelo Hayes Wife

Hayes is not married yet but he is in a relationship with his fellow NXT star Kelani Jordan. She signed a professional contract with WWE in 2023 and soon after starting to work in WWE, she started dating Hayes who is one of top stars of the NXT. Kelani Jordan is still under contract with WWE and is active in the NXT.

Success in WWE

WWE PC

Hayes trained at the Performance Centre of WWE for around four months before making his in ring debut. It is said that he had been pretty impressive at the Performance Centre of WWE. After his training was over he was assigned to the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE and he was given the new ring name Carmelo Hayes.

NXT Debut

On June 2021, then NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida threw an Open challenge and it was accepted by the debuting Hayes. He had been pretty impressive on his debut match against the Cruiserweight Championship, even though he was defeated in his first match in WWE. Despite he was defeated he was pretty impressive in his first match.

Second Match in NXT

His second match in the promotion was against Adam Cole in a losing effort. This whole segment had similarities with John Cena’s debut from 2002 where he challenged Kurt Angle in a losing effort. These segments made things clear that WWE had big plans for Hayes and he might go on to become one of the top stars of the promotion in the future.

Championship Success

Only one month after his debut, he won the NXT Breakout Tournament and made a huge mark. In October, he successfully cashed in his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to win the NXT North American Championship. In January he also won the NXT Cruiserweight championship and unified both titles.

NXT Champion and Main Roster Debut

Hayes won all the possible championships in the NXT including a total of two NXT North American Championships and the NXT Championship one time. Indeed, he is one of the top stars of the NXT right now and fans are waiting badly to see him working in the main roster. He worked in a main roster match with Finn Balor in 2023 in a losing effort but he did an amazing job. He was granted his main roster debut after being drafted to Monday Night RAW during WWE Draft 2024.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Carmelo Hayes

Hayes did not get the opportunity to work in the main roster on a regular basis as of now but he had been one of the top stars of the NXT and he had multiple top views with some of the top stars of the developmental territory of WWE. One of his biggest Rival from the NXT was the Australian professional wrestler Grayson Waller. Together they had some amazing matches.

Hayes also had other big rivalries with other top stars of the NXT. Bron Breakker had been one of the biggest rivals of Hayes in the NXT. One of his latest rivals were his former friend Trick Williams. The duo presented some amazing matches together. He also had other rivalries with the likes of Wes Lee and Joe Gacy. Hayes had been really impressive in all these rivalries.

Carmelo Hayes Injury

Hayes did not suffer any major injuries so far in his career but in January 2024, he had a match against Austin Theory in an episode of Smackdown, during the match, both wrestlers botched a Spanish Fly maneuver and both wrestlers suffered head injuries. WWE officials had to stop the match but thankfully, the injuries were not severe.

Other Details

Hayes first appeared in WWE 2K23 as a playable character. He signed with WWE in 2021 but he did not appear in any video games until 2023. He also appeared on WWE 2K24 as a playable character which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. The former NXT Champion is rated 81 is this video game.

Carmelo Hayes Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Carmelo Hayes Social Media Accounts

Hayes is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 119.3K and his Instagram has a stunning following of 209K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Carmelo Hayes Twitter, Carmelo Hayes Instagram.

Carmelo Hayes Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Beyond 14 (53.85%) 2 (7.69%) 10 (38.46%) Black Label Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 17 (58.62%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (41.38%) NEW 17 (40.48%) 2 (4.76%) 23 (54.76%) NXT 67 (64.42%) 2 (1.92%) 35 (33.65%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 3 (30.00%) 1 (10.00%) 6 (60.00%) TOTAL 119 (55.09%) 7 (3.24%) 90 (41.67%)

Carmelo Hayes Manager

Hayes did not work with any professional manager in WWE, however, soon after his NXT debut, he teamed up with Trick Williams and they worked as a team. Hayes had been presented as the bigger deal of the two and Trick Williams used to manage him during his singles matches. Later, their team ended and they became enemies.

FAQS

Q. When did Carmelo Hayes start wrestling?

A. Carmelo Hayes started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Carmelo Hayes in feet?

A. Carmelo Hayes is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Carmelo Hayes manager?

A. Carmelo Hayes does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by his fellow NXT star Trick Williams

Q. What is current Carmelo Hayes song?

A. Carmelo Hayes uses the song ‘Melo Don’t Miss’

Q. Who is Carmelo Hayes mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Carmelo Hayes father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Carmelo Hayes girlfriend?

A. Carmelo Hayes is currently in a relationship with her fellow WWE star Kelani Jordan who is currently active in the NXT

Q. Who is Carmelo Hayes brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Carmelo Hayes worth?

A. Carmelo Hayes’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Carmelo Hayes won the NXT title?

A. Hayes had been a one time NXT Champion