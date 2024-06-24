Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be taking on each other in the 52nd match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (June 25) at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

It will be the last Super 8 games for both the teams. It will also be Bangladesh’s last game in the tournament and they will be looking to bow out on a winning note. Bangladesh’s chances of making it to the semifinal ended after they lost their Super 8 games against Australia and India. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side only has pride to play for and the Bangla Tigers will be looking to enjoy a good outing.

Unlike Bangladesh, Afghanistan have everything to play for in the upcoming game. Their chances of making it to the semifinal looked all but over after they suffered a 47-run loss against India in their first Super 8 game. However, a historic win over Australia has revived their campaign and they now have a realistic chance of making it to the semifinal.

If they manage to win against Bangladesh and Australia lose their game against India, the Rashid Khan-led side will qualify for the semifinals. In case, both Australia and Afghanistan finish with the same number of points, their fate will be decided by net run-rate.

AFG vs BAN: Match info:

Article Title AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Afghanistan & Bangladesh Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 25-June-24 Category AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Afghanistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad , Naveen-ul-Haq , Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

AFG vs BAN: Squads

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq

Bangladesh:

Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

AFG vs BAN Head-to-Head stats:

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played 11 T20Is against each other so far. Afghanistan have won 6 of the 11 games while Bangladesh have emerged victorious in 5.

Date Ground Result 16/03/2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 9 wickets 03/06/2018 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Afghanistan won by 45 runs 05/06/2018 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Afghanistan won by 6 wickets 07/06/2018 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Afghanistan won by 1 run 15/09/2019 Shere Bangla National Stadium Afghanistan won by 25 runs 21/09/2019 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Bangladesh won by 4 wickets 03/03/2022 Shere Bangla National Stadium Bangladesh won by 61 runs 05/03/2022 Shere Bangla National Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 30/08/2022 Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 7 wickets 14/07/2023 Sylhet Stadium Bangladesh won by 2 wickets 16/07/2023 Sylhet Stadium Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

AFG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Gulbadin Naib:

Gulbadin Naib was the star in Afghanistan’s historic win over Australia. He broke Australia’s back by taking four wickets for just 20 runs and will be eyeing another good outing against Bangladesh. Earlier in the competition, he had picked up 2 wickets against West Indies as well in addition to playing an unbeaten 49-run knock against Papua New Guinea.

Rashid Khan:

Rashid Khan could be Afghanistan’s key man against Bangladesh. The Afghanistan skipper will be keen to lead his team from the front in the crucial clash. In 6 games so far, he has picked up 10 wickets. Rashid picked up 4 wickets against New Zealand and 3 against India earlier in the competition. He will be looking to deliver in yet another big game for his team.

Top picks:

Shakib Al Hasan:

With Bangladesh eyeing a winning departure from the T20 World Cup, they will be hoping that their former captain Shakib Al Hasan leads their charge. The upcoming game could be Shakib’s last game in the T20 World Cup and he would be looking to make it a memorable one. Shakib had scored an unbeaten 64-run knock in the crucial game against Netherlands earlier in the tournament and will be eyeing a good outing again.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the main reasons behind Afghanistan’s brilliant run in the tournament so far. The opener has lived up to the expectations and will be looking to give his team another good start. With 238 runs, he is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Gurbaz had scored a fifty in the previous game against Australia as well.

AFG vs BAN Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Gulbadin Naib (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Rishad Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: FazalHaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Tanzim Sakib, Naveen-ul-Haq

AFG vs BAN Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc)

Batsmen: Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: FazalHaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan (c), Tanzim Sakib

AFG vs BAN: Match prediction