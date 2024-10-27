A few weeks ago, while the selectors of Cricket Australia (CA) were struggling to find the opening partner of Usman Khawaja for their five-match Test series against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, David Warner, who retired from the longest format towards the start of the year, has shown his desire to be back in the side for the bumper summer.

In a recent show, David Warner expressed his willingness to be part of the series, as he is also ready to participate in the Sheffield Shield, the domestic competition of the country. After his retirement, the selectors promoted Steve Smith to the top position, but his struggles put him back at the number four position.

The left-handed batter, who has smashed 8786 Test runs in 112 games at an average of just below 45 and a strike rate of more than 70, shouldering on 37 half-centuries and 26 centuries at a best score of unbeaten 335 runs, wants to be back in the field in some shape.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Joins Two Veterans For This Annoying Record After 2nd Test Defeat vs New Zealand

“I’m always available just got to pick up the phone. I’m always dead serious. Let’s be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February, so I’ve almost had the same preparation.” The veteran expressed to the News Corp in Sydney.

David Warner trusted that the shield games would be enough for him to prepare for the red-ball series, where he would be up against premier Indian pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj.

“I’ve cheekily messaged both. I’ve spoken to ‘Torch’ (McDonald), and his answer back to me was, ‘You retired’. I don’t think he wants to give me the pleasure of him saying: ‘Can you come back?’ The 38-year-old noted during the interaction.

However, the message hasn’t been received in great shape by his former teammates and the commentators, who have been blown away. The issue is quite critical for Australia, whose openers Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and others have been struggling in the recent few games.

Andrew McDonald reacts to the retirement U-turn of David Warner

The Australian head coach, Andrew McDonald, has laughed off the words of the opening batter, besides brushing off the suggestions, while being on the ABC TV offsides. He felt that David Warner had retired from the format and won’t be back anytime.

“His comments, a lot of people ran with. David’s retired and he had a magnificent send-off last year, and we had no conversations about David coming back.” McDonald expressed during the show.

Besides the news of the opening headache, the new concern for them is the injury of their premier all-rounder Cameron Green, who is not going to bowl in the series at any stage and would be available only as a batter. This has led to the decision to drop Smith at his regular number four place.

Also Read: “Baffles Me!!”- David Warner Slammed For Test Comeback Comments For BGT 2024-25

“On the back of New Zealand, we checked in around that opening position. We believe that this challenge, moving forward against India, the best thing for the team is to move Steve away from that opening position.” The head coach highlighted.

David Warner has faced India 21 times in Test matches, where he has smashed 1218 runs at an average of over 30 and a strike rate of nearly 70, with the help of three half-centuries and four centuries. The opening game of the BGT 2024-25 begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth before they move to Adelaide, followed by Brisbane. The last two games will be in Melbourne and Sydney.