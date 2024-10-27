The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series in Australia, followed by the same grouping in Zimbabwe. The three veterans of the side, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Babar Azam, have made their return to the team for the series down under. However, there is no news on the appointment of the new captain.

Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar at number four for the last two Tests for Pakistan in the England series, has been rewarded with a place in the ODI side. The right-handed batter has 3344 List-A runs at an average of over 40, while 21-year-old left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram has also made the 50-over team.

Haris Rauf, who was given a break in the home Test season, has returned to all four squads, while the veterans have been rested for the Zimbabwe trip. Mohammad Rizwan has been part of all the squads except the T20Is in Zimbabwe, which starts before the South Africa series.

Pakistan selectors keep a balanced mixture of youth and experience in the white-ball squads

The absence of their aggressive left-handed opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, has come on the back of his injury. This has opened the door for Saim Ayub, who, with 1472 List-A runs at a strike rate of 106.66, is expected to make his debut in Australia. Mohammad Hossain, the pacer who can click 150kmph mark, has made his return to the ODI squad.

Also Read: USA Sacks Head Coach Stuart Law Following These Allegations After 10-wicket Defeat vs Scotland

In the case of the T20I squad, the 19-year-old left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas, who made his international debut during the Asian games in 2023, has been added for both trips. The 25-year-old Pakistan batter, Osama Bin Yousuf, makes his return for the T20I series.

There was so much speculation about dropping both Babar and Rizwan from the shortest format on the back of their poor strike rate in the 2024 T20 World Cup but, that decision hasn’t vapored, given both of them will be part of the Australia series. Salman Ali Agha, who has 487 ODI runs at a strike rate of around 100, will be part of all four squads and is expected to make his T20I debut in Zimbabwe.

Shahnawaz Dahani, whose last 50-over game came against the Netherlands more than two years ago, will make the Zimbabwe tour. The Pakistan selectors have added the all-rounder Qasim Akram for the T20I series in Zimbabwe.

The long tour will start on November 04 with the three ODIs against Australia before they face the same opposition for the three T20Is, which ends on November 18, just six days before the beginning of the Zimbabwe series. Later, they will also go to South Africa for the all-format series.

Pakistan Squad For 3 ODIs vs Australia

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan Squad For 3 T20Is vs Australia

Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Also Read: Dropped Pakistan Veterans React To Their Historic 2-1 Test Series Victory vs England

Pakistan Squad For 3 ODIs vs Zimbabwe

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

Pakistan Squad For 3 T20Is vs Zimbabwe

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan