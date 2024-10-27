Rishabh Pant, currently associated with Delhi Capitals (DC), is likely to be targetted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if the keeper-batter enters the IPL 2025 mega auction. Reportedly, the CSK franchise sees Rishabh Pant as a potential successor to MS Dhoni and someone who’ll take the franchise forward.

MS Dhoni has already confirmed that he will continue to play cricket as long as he enjoys it.

Speaking at an event in Goa, Dhoni said: “I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. When you play cricket like a professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy it just like a game. That’s what I want to do. It’s not easy.”

“The emotions keep coming, the commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years. I have to keep myself fit for nine months, so that I can play two and a half months of IPL. You need to plan it out, but at the same time chill a bit,” Dhoni said.

It is thought that the CSK administration, Dhoni, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and head coach Stephen Fleming will have a virtual meeting.

in the next few days to finalize the retentions. While Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Matheesha Pathirana are very set to be retained alongside Dhoni if he decides to play, the franchise intends to leave RTM options open as well. Regardless of whether Dhoni plays or not, the team is reportedly looking for a wicketkeeper.

Rishabh Pant to move to CSK and take over as captain from Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Meanwhile, Indian Express has reported that in case Rishabh Pant is not retained by DC and enters the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK is going all out for the keeper-batter.

“In case Rishabh Pant comes into the auction pool, there is a strong possibility that all of it could change with the franchise being linked as one of India wicketkeeper’s potential new destination. CSK are in for a major overhaul with an eye on the future,” the Indian Express report read.

Even former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull feels that if Rishabh Pant comes in the auction, Chennai Super Kings should go for him heavily. He believes that the young player is the man to take the team forward.

He said: “After what I’ve seen in this series I think Rachin Ravindra. And as I said the other day, I think they’re just going to go heavily for Rishabh Pant if he goes into auction. He’s their man to take them through post MS Dhoni wherever that maybe.”

