Afghanistan clinch T20I series 2-1 after beating Ireland by 57 runs in Sharjah

After the Afghans posted 155-7 – the highest score of the series so far – Ireland battled hard but were bowled out for 98, ending a memorable and engaging tour on a down note, but a tour full of positives for a still young and evolving squad.

In particular, fans will long remember the day Ireland Men claimed an historic first victory in Test cricket – and despite losing both white-ball series, the Irish side had some great moments with bat and ball, and had fought their way into potential match-winning positions on several occasions.

But today was not to be for the Men in Green. Paul Stirling’s side remained unchanged from their loss the night before and were put into the field first, for the second game in succession.

As has been his want in the UAE over the past month, Mark Adair picked up an early scalp before Gareth Delany and Curtis Campher also chipped in with a wicket apiece, reducing Afghanistan to 63-3 after 10 overs.

Ireland’s bowlers were impressive once again, with all six options used by Stirling claiming an Afghanistan wicket. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Zadran was the man who held his side’s batting together with a new career best in T20I cricket of 72 from 51 deliveries – a total which helped the hosts to 155-7 from their 20 overs.

Andrew Balbirnie took nine from the first over, but the prodigious swing of Naveen-ul-Haq did for both Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the second. Fazalhaq Farooqi then bowled Stirling to reduce Ireland to 15-3 and up against it in their pursuit of victory.

Their task got greater when in-form Harry Tector fell for 17 and, at 46-5 at the midway point of their run chase, the game was all-but over. A 36-run partnership between Campher and Delany threatened to get their team back into the game, but the task proved too great.

While Afghanistan’s spinners had led the way in the previous games, their seamers did the damage in game three. Azmatullah Omarzai played the starring role with 4-9 from his four overs and Naveen collected 3-10.

Afghanistan 155-7 (20 overs; I Zadran 72*; C Campher 1-23, J Little 1-27)

Ireland 98 (17.2 overs; C Campher 28; A Omarzai 4-9, N ul-Haq 3-10)