Afghanistan Cricket Board Takes Action Against Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, And Naveen-Ul-Haq For Prioritising Franchise League Over Playing For Afghanistan

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has taken action against Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq for allegedly prioritising their interests over playing for Afghanistan. The Board stated on Monday that the trio’s annual central contracts for 2024 have been postponed, and they will not be awarded any no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the next two years.

At the recently ended Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of 2 crore. The Mystery spinner was set to return to the IPL after a three-year absence.

In contrast, Naveen-ul-Haq was brought to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before the IPL 2023. Prior to the IPL 2024 mini-auction, he was retained by the franchise. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also retained Fazalhaq Farooqi ahead of the mini-auction.

SRH signed the left-arm seamer for 50 lakh and he has played two seasons for them. Apart from IPL, the trio play their trade in SA20, ILT20, and the Pakistan Super League.