Asia Cup 2023: He Makes Batting Look Pretty Easy – Piyush Chawla Hails Rohit Sharma For His Brilliance In The Continental Event

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla heaped praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his brilliance in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, which is a sign of a good player ahead of a mega tournament. The Indian captain gave the Men in Blue a much-needed start to the game with his aggressive batting, scoring three straight half-centuries in the continental event.

Rohit has scored three consecutive half-centuries in the last three matches and was in great shape in all three games before being dismissed in an unfortunate manner. The Indian captain will only curse himself for not converting the fifty into a hundred after having a brilliant start to the innings.

Speaking on Star Sports, Piyush Chawla shared his opinion on Rohit Sharma’s form in Asia Cup 2023 and hailed him for his impeccable timing with the ball. He also believes that the Indian captain possesses a lazy elegance that makes his batting extremely aesthetically pleasing to watch.

“This is the identity of a big player, just as we approach a big tournament, he comes back into form in some way or the other, and he has shown this at the Asia Cup. This is the Rohit Sharma we all know. He is not trying to hit the ball hard; it’s just lazy elegance. He is focusing on timing the ball, and from the outside, it looks so fun to watch because he makes batting look pretty easy,” Piyush Chawla said.

Indian skipper joined the 10,000 ODI runs club after a fantastic batting against Sri Lanka. Rohit is now the second-fastest batter to achieve the feat after the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and the Indian captain has been doing well in the tournament so far in Sri Lanka.

If Your Openers Give You A Good Start, It Becomes Very Good For The Team – Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla believes that the Indian opener’s return to form is a good sign for the Indian team, as it helps the middle order to accelerate in the middle overs. Rohit and Gill became the fastest Indian pair to score 1000 runs in International Cricket.

“And these are good signs for Indian cricket because when your openers are giving you a good start, you get a bigger score, and it helps the middle order. And it is very important that when your middle order is good, then if your openers give you a good start, it becomes very good for the team,” Piyush Chawla added.

Shubman Gill has been in terrific form, since the start of 2023, as he smashed two hundreds and a double hundred in ODI cricket and could be crucial for the team’s success going forward alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup in India.