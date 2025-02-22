The Rock has now been confirmed to make his next appearance on WWE programming at the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event. However, his status for a matchup against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41 still remains a mystery, as he kept things cryptic during last night’s Smackdown.

The Friday Night show on the USA Network from New Orleans, the second last one before Elimination Chamber 2025, kicked off with a segment in which General Manager Nick Aldis informed Cody that he had been pulled from a scheduled six-man tag team match just because The Rock wanted to see the Undisputed Champion in the ring later on the show.

The Final Boss then came out to a huge pop with a new version of his theme song and announced that WrestleMania 42 is coming back to New Orleans on April 11 & 12, 2026. He then met Cody in the ring and told him that he wanted Cody to be his ‘champion’ before ultimately claiming that he wanted Cody’s soul. Rock then also confirmed his Elimination Chamber 2025 appearance.

The term ‘his’ champion comes in response to Cody wanting to be the champion of the WWE Universe. Going by his words, next weekend at Elimination Chamber 2025, Cody will have to be ready with an answer to Rock’s pledge to get aligned with The Rock.

With many thinking that The Rock’s return will set up a Wrestlemania match with Cody, the former has clearly mentioned that he’s not focused on the WWE Championship. Also in the post-show conference, he mentioned that a match with Cody doesn’t necessarily need to happen. We now look forward to Elimination Chamber 2025 on how this confusing storyline will unfold.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event takes place at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the first WWE Network Specials outside the United States territory this year. The currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a women’s title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

– Tag Team Match: WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

– Unsanctioned match: Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

– The Rock wants an answer from Cody Rhodes