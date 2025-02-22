The February 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown turned out to be quite an eventful episode with various news coming around Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania. With The Rock returning on the show, it appeared to be a rejoicing night for the audience from New Orleans. However, things didn’t go according to the plans for Tiffany Stratton.

Competing in a match on WWE Smackdown, the reigning women’s champion of the WWE exposed a bit much which caused the TV screen to go black for a moment. During her scheduled match against Candice LeRae, Stratton ended up flashing on TV, and a bit of quick censorship in the truck had to be made.

This appeared to be the umpteenth time that Tiffany Stratton suffered wardrobe malfunctions on TV. Interestingly, it was exactly a year ago on WWE Smackdown that she exposed herself in a match against Zelina Vega. Her dangerous top even caused troubles during NXT days and the TV censorship thus had to be utilized during the NXT Battleground 2023 premium live event, the night she won the NXT women’s title.

Coming out of this week’s WWE Smackdown, we revisit comments of Vince Russo from an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws where the former WWE writer noted that the fans will anyway cheer for Tiffany unless she covers up her body. Especially, the guys would always be looking for a possible oops moment on TV from her which she often delivers,

“Bro, let’s be honest, she wears less clothes out there than anybody on the roster. Way less. Way less to the fact that you’re watching her matches because something’s gonna pop out. Bro, guys ain’t gonna boo that!”

Tiffany Stratton attacked by Nia Jax on WWE Smackdown

On the latest episode of WWE Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton said that she isn’t coming for Charlotte Flair’s legacy at WrestleMania 41, but she’d rather be coming for Flair’s top girl spot in the WWE at the premium live event. She then proceeded to defeat Candice LeRae in a non-title match.

Upon conclusion of this match on WWE Smackdown, Nia Jax laid out Tiffany which led WWE Hall of Famer Trash Stratus to make the same. However, in the end, Jax stood tall over both Tiffany and Trish. This further allowed Charlotte Flair to come into the ring and point at the WrestleMania 41 sign for her already scheduled match with Tiffany at the PLE.

