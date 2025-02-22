Upon being sidelined on WWE television for the past couple of years, there has been tons of discussion around Carmella’s future in the company. While she’s not been back inside the squared circle since giving birth, no positive update regarding a return wasn’t received either. Most recently, it’s been revealed that a comeback may never happen for her in the WWE.

Carmella can reportedly no longer be called a WWE Superstar as her contract with the company has recently expired. The report was confirmed by Fightful Select and PW Nexus, last night. She’s a former SmackDown Women’s Champion, a title that has since been renamed as the WWE women’s world championship and is currently held by Rhea Ripley.

For the record, Carmella last wrestled in a WWE ring during a house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the Road to WrestleMania in 2023. Fightful further noted that at the time of that match, she returned to the WWE just to stick around for six weeks after being out of action since 2022.

Reports also claimed that Carmella was supposed to team up with Chelsea Green in the women’s tag team title match at Wrestlemania Hollywood in 2023 but due to maternity reasons, she was taken off TV. She and her husband Corey Graves then welcomed a baby boy in November of that year.

Carmella continued giving pregnancy updates during WWE hiatus

Taking to her Instagram account, Carmella always shared parenting updates as well as new business endeavors she’s been working on since her pregnancy. Earlier last year, the New Jersey native also explained that she had been dealing with a drop-foot symptom since giving birth. It caused herniated discs in her back, which pressed on a nerve connecting to her foot, leading to the ongoing issue.

WWE’s Carmella Provides Update On Injury From Giving Birth After 14 Months

The sources didn’t affirm when Carmella’s contract exactly expired or if she could have been among the recent releases after a bunch of contracts were not renewed by WWE causing some major cuts in the women’s division with the likes of Sonya Deville, Elecktra Lopez, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport let go by the company.

Carmella was last seen on WWE television in a match against Bianca Belair on a March 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw. Apart from winning the Smackdown women’s title via a Money in the Bank cash-in, she also boasts of a women’s tag team title win in the WWE.