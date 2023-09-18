Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has warned the rival teams that India would be a dangerous team in the ODI World Cup on their home soil after India’s emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final. Akhtar thinks that the Men in Blue have the skills and prowess to succeed in the sub-continental conditions.

Rohit Sharma-led side is in a solid position to be a formidable force in the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India as a result of their recent impressive performances in the continental event, making them a team to watch out for in the mega event.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Shoaib Akhtar hailed Rohit Sharma and Indian team management for the team’s dominating victory against the home team Sri Lanka in a dominating fashion and believes that this victory makes India a dangerous side heading into the World Cup on home soil.

“Rohit Sharma’s captaincy has improved. He and the team management have been making great decisions. I did not imagine India beating Sri Lanka in this manner”.

“From here on, India could be the most dangerous side in the World Cup, but I am not writing anybody off because teams from the sub-continent are formidable,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

India’s performance in recent ICC tournaments has not really been up to the mark. While they have done well to regularly qualify for the semifinals and finals in big competitions, they have struggled in the big games and the Rohit Sharma-led side will look to go one step further this time in India.

India Will Be Going Into The World Cup After Boosting Their Confidence – Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his impressive spell of fast bowling and for giving his Player of the Match cash award to the groundsmen in Colombo. He believes that India has won the championship despite entering the competition as the underdog and believes that Men in Blue has fulfilled all of their obligations before the mega event in their home country.

“Good job Siraj, you helped India win. And you did a great job by giving away your prize money to the groundstaff.”

“India will be going into the World Cup after boosting their confidence. India started as an underdog, but now I feel that it is not only a worry for Pakistan but a worry for many other countries. India have announced their arrival in the World Cup because they have all the boxes ticked,” Shoaib Akhtar added.

Team India has been blown hot and cold in all three formats failing to produce an impactful performance in the ICC events as their last trophy came in the 2013 Champions Trophy but the Rohit Sharma-led side has got all the players fit going into the World Cup in India.