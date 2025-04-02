RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) for the 14th game of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be taking place on Wednesday (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With both the teams all set for the forthcoming game, we are providing a comprehensive coverage of all the RCB vs GT Dream11 predictions. The coverage includes team suggestions, captain and vice-captain choices, players to avoid, and a detailed match preview.

RCB vs GT Match Info – Match 14, IPL 2025:

Match RCB vs GT, Match 14, IPL 2025 Date & Time 2 April 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips – Match 14, IPL 2025:

RCB vs GT, Match Preview:

RCB have started their campaign on a strong note. With two wins from as many games, they are currently at the top of the points table. With form on their side, RCB will be eyeing another win and bolster their position as the table-toppers.

The Rajat Patidar-led side began its season in a solid manner as it thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens. In their second game, RCB beat Chennai Super Kings to register their first win in Chennai since 2008.

GT, on the other hand, began their campaign with a loss against Punjab Kings. However, they quickly bounced back and beat Mumbai Indians to open their account in IPL 2025.

RCB vs GT, Head-to-Head record:

RCB and GT have played five games against each other so far. RCB have won three of those five games while GT have won two.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost RCB 05 03 02 GT 05 02 03

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Key Factors to Consider

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as a batsmen’s paradise and batsmen are likely to dominate the proceedings in the upcoming game as well.

RCB vs GT Weather Conditions:

The match could face interruptions due to rain but the entire game is unlikely to be washed out.

Temperature is expected to hover in mid 20s during the entire match.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

RCB Playing 11 with impact player:

Virat Kohli

Phil Salt

Devdutt Padikkal

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma

GT Playing 11 with impact player:

Shubman Gill (c)

Jos Buttler (wk)

Sai Sudharsan

Shahrukh Khan

Sherfane Rutherford

Rahul Tewatia

Rashid Khan

Kagiso Rabada

R Sai Kishore

Mohammad Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Hot Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Captaincy Picks:

Sai Sudharsan: The GT opener has been in fine touch in the tournament so far. He started his campaign with a 74-run knock against PBKS before scoring 63 against Mumbai Indians.

The GT opener has been in fine touch in the tournament so far. He started his campaign with a 74-run knock against PBKS before scoring 63 against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli: The RCB star has also started his campaign on a positive note and will be eyeing a big score in the first home game of the season for his team.

Top Picks:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill got the starts in the past two games but failed to convert them into big scores. He scored 33 and 38 in the last two matches and will be eyeing a big score against RCB.

Shubman Gill got the starts in the past two games but failed to convert them into big scores. He scored 33 and 38 in the last two matches and will be eyeing a big score against RCB. Phil Salt: Phil Salt will enjoy the pitch in Bengaluru and will be looking to make an impact once again. After scoring a fifty against KKR, he had scored a quickfire 32 against CSK in the last game.

RCB vs GT – Captain and Vice-captain Choices:

Captain – Sai Sudharsan and Virat Kohli

Vice-captain – Shubman Gill and Phil Salt

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team 1:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Philip Salt (vc)

– Jos Buttler, Philip Salt (vc) Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan (c), Rajat Patidar

– Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan (c), Rajat Patidar Allrounders – Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan

– Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team 2:

Wicketkeepers – Jos Buttler, Philip Salt

– Jos Buttler, Philip Salt Batsmen – Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar

– Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar Allrounders – Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya

– Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 14, IPL 2025 Players to Avoid:

Washington Sundar

Jacob Bethell

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match – Match 14, IPL 2025 Expert Advice:

SL captaincy choice – Sai Sudharsan

GL captaincy choice – Virat Kohli

Punt picks – Rashid Khan and Rajat Patidar

RCB vs GT Match Winner Prediction:

In-form RCB will be the favourites to win the upcoming match against GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.