Asia Cup 2023: I Have Message For Najam Sethi, Keep Your Boys Ready For The Next Game – Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Former PCB Chairman Over His Comments

Indian World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh hits back at the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi over his comments on the Indian team being afraid of playing against Pakistan after the Rohit Sharma-led side’s emphatic win over the arch-rivals in Colombo. Team India replied in a spectacular manner, defeating Pakistan to register their biggest victory over them.

India dominated the proceeding over Pakistan in the course of the last couple of days, as nothing went in the favour of the Pakistan side apart from winning the toss.

The Men in Blue were aggressive with the bat against the high-quality Pakistan bowling attack and the Babar Azam-led side was never in the mammoth chase on Monday, as they were bowled out cheaply for 128 runs, to fall short of India’s total by massive 228 runs.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Harbhajan Singh believes that Team India has delivered a message to Najam Sethi with a record win over the Pakistan team and urged him to keep his team ready for the next big game against India.

“I have a message for Najam Sethi. He had said that Team India are afraid of playing against Pakistan, I hope he saw the kind of performance that Team India put up, a record win. I hope he must have got his answer, so keep your boys ready for the next game,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Earlier, Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi made a shocking claim that the Indian team might be afraid of losing to Pakistan following their decision to change their mind in shifting the Super 4 games of the Asia Cup 2023 from Colombo to Hambantota.

“BCCI/ACC informed PCB today that they had decided to shift the next India-Pak match from Colombo to Hambantota because of rain forecasts. Within one hour they changed their mind and announced Colombo as the venue. What’s going on? Is India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan? Look at the rain forecast.”

The India team refused to travel to Pakistan, the original host of the Asia Cup 2023, citing political tension between the two nations and security concerns. As a result, the majority of the games were moved to Sri Lanka.

Bowling Was Too Weak, Even The State Of The Batting Was Same – Harbhajan Singh On Pakistan’s Performance

Harbhajan Singh feels that Pakistan had nothing to gain from the match against India apart from being tired of bowling against the mighty Indian batters. He believes that the side gave terrible performances with both the ball and the bat and doubted the capability of their top-order batters to play great swing and seam bowling.

“From Pakistan’s perspective, they got nothing out of this match except for getting tired. Bowling was too weak, even the state of the batting was the same, with very poor batting performance. No Pakistani batter showed that they could play against quality seam and swing bowling and score runs,” Harbhajan Singh added.

None of the Pakistan batters applied their game against the quality Indian bowling in the powerplay, as they looked almost clueless in the game and the Men in Green would look to put this performance behind them and come good against Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game on Thursday.