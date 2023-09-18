Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer may find it challenging to make it into the playing XI of the Indian side if he gets his game fitness, with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan playing exceptionally well for the team in the continental competition.

Iyer had made his much-awaited return to the Indian team against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Group stage match. He made 14 runs before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. He didn’t get to bat against Nepal and was pulled back from the match against Pakistan after complaining of a back spasm just before the toss, and did not participate in any of the tournament’s remaining games in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on Star Sports, Wasim Akram feels that Shreyas Iyer might find it tough to make it into the team after reaching his full fitness, as the middle orders batters have done well for the team in given opportunities and it would be difficult for the team management to ignore KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan’s performance in the Asia Cup.

“I guess it was at the last minute (Shreyas got back spasms). He had it at the last minute just before the game. And, I think KL Rahul played for him and he went on to score a hundred against Pakistan, of course.

“It will be tough for him to make a comeback and play in the eleven to start off with. Now you have to play with the players who actually got runs in the middle order and present form,” Wasim Akram said.

The right-handed batter had missed the Indian Premier League owing to a back injury and had been out of the game since March of this year and has worked really hard to get into the India squad for the ODI World Cup but suffered an injury during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

Iyer has the tremendous skillset to play in all three formats of the game, but his biggest strength lies in the 50-over format of the game, as he has taken the spot of the crucial number 4 spot in the Indian team in the last couple of years.

In the 44 games so far, he amassed 1645 runs at an average of 45.69 providing stability in the Indian middle order. He has struck two centuries and 14 half-centuries in 38 innings and would look to prove his worth in the forthcoming ODI series in Australia if provided an opportunity in the home tour.