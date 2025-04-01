The originally supposed Wrestlemania 41 bout has been preponed to next week’s WWE Raw will go down from the United States after multiple weeks. A match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will serve to be the co-main-event of the night.

In a promo segment aired during last night’s episode of WWE Raw from the O2 Arena in London, England, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria said that she appreciated Bayley helping her out against a beatdown from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, last week, but this only proves her weakness. As a champion, she needs to stand on her own two feet.

Valkyria further mentioned that she has only experienced a single loss during this ongoing championship reign, that’s against Bayley in a non-title bout and that was an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, as well, in February. She then announced to put the IC title on the line next week in Minneapolis against Bayley.

On the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley to become the new number-one contender for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria then defeated Rodriguez, last week in her latest title defense. After the match, Bayley helped Valkyria to fend off the heel duo of Morgan and Rodriguez.

Next week on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins will also be back on TV which will be his first appearance since last Friday’s SmackDown where he signed the contract for the triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41 also featuring Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The mysterious El Grande Americano (Chad Gable behind a mask) will also be returning to action in his hometown.

WWE Raw March 7 episode match card

After three weeks of consecutive TV tapings from cities in the United Kingdom, WWE Raw finally emanates from its home in the United States at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The currently confirmed match card for the second-last episode on Netflix before Wrestlemania 41 is given below,

– Women’s Intercontinental title: Lyra Valkyria defends against Bayley

– Seth Rollins returns

– El Grande Americano returns to action