Within just a few days’ time, WWE will offer the biggest premium live event of the year in the form of Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. Given the current scenario on WWE television, the marquee matches set for the event are all set which possibly signals for the main-events for both nights. In the process, WWE is likely breaking a tradition.

As revealed on the March 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will officially main event Night One of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19th while Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship will close out the second night of the Show of Shows.

That being said, WrestleMania 41 will be the first in the genre since 2018, where neither of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble match winners will actually be headlining the show. Jey Uso won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 and will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title, while Charlotte Flair won the women’s counterpart to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Before Wrestlemania 41, it was the 34th edition where none of the Rumble winners headlined the biggest show of the year. In that year of 2018, the Men’s Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura challenged AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, and Women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship (now Women’s World Championship).

In a more interesting stat, neither of them won their respective title matches that year. Time will tell if Jey Uso gets success against GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship or Charlotte Flair gets to defeat Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 41.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)