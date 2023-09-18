SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

SW Desk

Sep 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram believes that Rohit Sharma is the right candidate to lead the Indian team going into the ODI World Cup in India after an emphatic win in the Asia Cup final. The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event.

In leading India to victory, Rohit joined the ranks of Azharuddin and Dhoni as the third Indian captain to take home more than one Asia Cup title. In Virat Kohli’s absence, the 36-year-old has previously won the Asia Cup as captain in 2018 and would be pumped up to lead the Indian team to the ICC title after 10 long years on the home soil.

Speaking on Star Sports, Wasim Akram feels that Rohit Sharma is the ideal candidate to lead the Indian team in a prestigious event, as he has excellent temperament on the field and asserted that the Men in Blue has one of the most experienced teams going into the World Cup in India.

“What I like about him as a skipper is that he is very calm on the field.”

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram Credits: Twitter

“In general, he’s a very experienced cricketer. He’s been playing cricket for so many years and he’s the right man to lead India to the World Cup with a super-talented side, with one of the most experienced, talented, and, in fact, the best batch in world cricket,” Wasim Akram said.

Rohit Sharma is one of the renowned white-ball captains in the world, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship titles. The Indian opener also led the Men in Blue to the 2018 Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy titles and has added another Asia Cup title under his leadership for India.

Everything Is Going In The Right Direction Before The World Cup For India – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram feels that Rohit Sharma will have the support of experienced pros like Virat Kohli in the marquee event alongside the youngsters in the team, who has grown in the ranks in recent years and believes that the Men in Blue has got all their boxes ticked going into mega event in India.

India Celebrating Asia Cup 2023 Victory
India Celebrating Asia Cup 2023 Victory Credits: Twitter

“With 13,000 runs, Virat Kohli is there to support his team with youngsters like Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul came back well, so everything is going in the right direction before the World Cup for the India team,” Wasim Akram added.

Since taking over from star batsman Virat Kohli as a leader, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has struggled to get the most out of his team members in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 WTC final but has impressed everyone with captaincy skill in the continental event in Sri Lanka.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Wasim Akram

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023: It Is A Calamity That Can Happen Naturally &#8211; Ravi Shastri Defends Hosting Continental Event In Sri Lanka Over Dubai
Asia Cup 2023: It Is A Calamity That Can Happen Naturally – Ravi Shastri Defends Hosting Continental Event In Sri Lanka Over Dubai

Sep 12, 2023, 1:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Give Him A Little Appreciation &#8211; Wasim Akram Baffled By The Statistics Of Jasprit Bumrah Outplaying Babar Azam In A Poll
Asia Cup 2023: Give Him A Little Appreciation – Wasim Akram Baffled By The Statistics Of Jasprit Bumrah Outplaying Babar Azam In A Poll

Sep 12, 2023, 10:55 AM

Asia Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Is The Mother, Father And Grandfather Of All Contests &#8211; Ravi Shastri
Asia Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Is The Mother, Father And Grandfather Of All Contests – Ravi Shastri

Sep 1, 2023, 4:40 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Akram Part Of The Star-Studded Commentary Panel For The Continental Event
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Akram Part Of The Star-Studded Commentary Panel For The Continental Event

Aug 12, 2023, 4:47 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Certain Disadvantages Of Home Ground &#8211; Wasim Akram On India Playing The World Cup In Home Soil
ODI World Cup 2023: There Are Certain Disadvantages Of Home Ground – Wasim Akram On India Playing The World Cup In Home Soil

Aug 3, 2023, 2:33 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links