Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram believes that Rohit Sharma is the right candidate to lead the Indian team going into the ODI World Cup in India after an emphatic win in the Asia Cup final. The Men in Blue under the leadership of Rohit produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the continental event.

In leading India to victory, Rohit joined the ranks of Azharuddin and Dhoni as the third Indian captain to take home more than one Asia Cup title. In Virat Kohli’s absence, the 36-year-old has previously won the Asia Cup as captain in 2018 and would be pumped up to lead the Indian team to the ICC title after 10 long years on the home soil.

Speaking on Star Sports, Wasim Akram feels that Rohit Sharma is the ideal candidate to lead the Indian team in a prestigious event, as he has excellent temperament on the field and asserted that the Men in Blue has one of the most experienced teams going into the World Cup in India.

“What I like about him as a skipper is that he is very calm on the field.”

“In general, he’s a very experienced cricketer. He’s been playing cricket for so many years and he’s the right man to lead India to the World Cup with a super-talented side, with one of the most experienced, talented, and, in fact, the best batch in world cricket,” Wasim Akram said.

Rohit Sharma is one of the renowned white-ball captains in the world, leading Mumbai Indians to five IPL championship titles. The Indian opener also led the Men in Blue to the 2018 Asia Cup and Nidahas Trophy titles and has added another Asia Cup title under his leadership for India.

Everything Is Going In The Right Direction Before The World Cup For India – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram feels that Rohit Sharma will have the support of experienced pros like Virat Kohli in the marquee event alongside the youngsters in the team, who has grown in the ranks in recent years and believes that the Men in Blue has got all their boxes ticked going into mega event in India.

“With 13,000 runs, Virat Kohli is there to support his team with youngsters like Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul came back well, so everything is going in the right direction before the World Cup for the India team,” Wasim Akram added.

Since taking over from star batsman Virat Kohli as a leader, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has struggled to get the most out of his team members in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 2023 WTC final but has impressed everyone with captaincy skill in the continental event in Sri Lanka.