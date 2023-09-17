SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don’t Spread Negativity – Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

SW Desk

Sep 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Rally Behind The Team, Don&#8217;t Spread Negativity &#8211; Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Responds To Rumours Of A Pakistan Dressing Room Fight

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi lashes out at the rumours surrounding the Pakistan Cricket team after their elimination from the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. After the Men in Green’s painful exit from the Continental event, there were indications that the mood in the dressing room was not the best.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is now receiving criticism for his captaincy choices made during the match and throughout the competition, but it appears that another controversy is developing among the Pakistan cricket team. According to the reports in Pakistan Cricket, there is a rift in the dressing room, where the Pakistan Captain is encountering some resistance from other players.

In response to reports that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi had a falling out after Pakistan’s loss to Sri Lanka eliminated them from contention for the Asia Cup final, According to reports, Babar was dissatisfied with the senior players’ performances and Shaheen asked him to commend those who had done well. As a result, Mohammad Rizwan was compelled to step in.

Najam Sethi
Najam Sethi Credits: Twitter

Taking his X handle, in response to the rumours, Najam Sethi stated that neither the team’s management nor players like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Rizwan, and Shaheen should be held accountable for the defeat to Sri Lanka.

“Plenty of angry talk on social media about PAK Team – groupings etc. – blaming cricketers and team management staff. But Babar, Shadab, Shaheen, Fakhar, Rizwan, Naseem, et al are champion cricketers. They have a very able team management to support them. Come On, Pakistanis! Rally behind the team, don’t spread negativity! GO TEAM PAKISTAN!” 

Babar Azam was visibly upset with the boundary on the penultimate delivery. He approached his young pacer and began a lengthy conversation about the final ball of the game. The entire venue erupted in joy with the home team winning the contest.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Pakistan’s skipper found it hard to believe that they lost the game against Sri Lanka, as he flung his arms in anger as if to say that either the fielder should have been more precise or the bowler should have bowled the ball wide on their final game of Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan World Cup hopes have been dealt a huge blow with Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The youngster has played 14 ODI games for the Men in Green picking up 32 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.69 and could be a crucial miss for the team in the ODI World Cup in India.

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

najam sethi

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback&#8230; &#8211; Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer&#8217;s Place In Indian Team
Asia Cup 2023: It Will Be Tough For Him To Make A Comeback… – Wasim Akram Shares His Verdict On Shreyas Iyer’s Place In Indian Team

Sep 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17
Asia Cup 2023: He Is Going To Be The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket – Sunil Gavaskar Recalls His Prediction On KL Rahul In 2016-17

Sep 18, 2023, 12:18 PM

Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: I Did Not Imagine India Beating Sri Lanka In This Manner – Shoaib Akhtar Terms India As A Dangerous Team Going Into World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 11:43 AM

The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final
The Deliveries He Bowled Would Have Troubled The Best Of Batters – Sunil Gavaskar Praises Mohammed Siraj For His Dream Spell In Asia Cup Final

Sep 18, 2023, 10:58 AM

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Has Got The Best Batch In World Cricket – Wasim Akram Backs India To Do Well In ODI World Cup

Sep 18, 2023, 10:08 AM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links