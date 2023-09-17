Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka, which is taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, featured Mohammed Siraj as the star player.

Maheesh Theekshana, who was injured, was replaced in the starting XI by Dushan Hemantha, according to captain Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat first. Washington Sundar replaced Akshar Patel, according to India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is taking part in his 250th ODI.

Kusal Perera was caught by KL Rahul for a duck in the opening over thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, who also took the first wicket. But in the fourth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled the devastating over by removing four batters.

Pathum Nissanka was beautifully caught at point by Ravindra Jadeja to end the innings’ fourth over and open the onslaught by Mohammed Siraj for 2 runs.

Then, on the third ball of the over, Siraj trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama in front of the wickets for a duck, and on the subsequent ball, Charith Asalanka gave Ishan Kishan an easy catch on the offside.

As Sri Lanka slid to 12/5 in 4 overs, Mohammed Siraj had Dhananjaya de Silva caught by KL Rahul on the final ball of an eventful over to make it four wickets in and over.

W . W W 4 W! 🥵

Is there any stopping @mdsirajofficial?! 🤯 The #TeamIndia bowlers are breathing 🔥

4️⃣ wickets in the over! A comeback on the cards for #SriLanka? Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnStar, LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network#INDvSL #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lr7jWYzUnR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 17, 2023

Not content with this carnage, Siraj continued his rampage by removing Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka in his next over. Siraj bowled a brilliant outswinger and had the skipper playing the wrong line and lost his off-stump.

This resulted in Siraj picking up his maiden ODI fifer and actually picked up a sixth wicket to boost his confidence in Kusal Mendis, who was bowled.

