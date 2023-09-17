SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

Cricket News

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Jatin

Sep 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

The Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka, which is taking place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 17, featured Mohammed Siraj as the star player.

Maheesh Theekshana, who was injured, was replaced in the starting XI by Dushan Hemantha, according to captain Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka, who won the toss and elected to bat first. Washington Sundar replaced Akshar Patel, according to India skipper Rohit Sharma, who is taking part in his 250th ODI.

Kusal Perera was caught by KL Rahul for a duck in the opening over thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, who also took the first wicket. But in the fourth over of Sri Lanka’s innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled the devastating over by removing four batters.

Pathum Nissanka was beautifully caught at point by Ravindra Jadeja to end the innings’ fourth over and open the onslaught by Mohammed Siraj for 2 runs.

Then, on the third ball of the over, Siraj trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama in front of the wickets for a duck, and on the subsequent ball, Charith Asalanka gave Ishan Kishan an easy catch on the offside.

As Sri Lanka slid to 12/5 in 4 overs, Mohammed Siraj had Dhananjaya de Silva caught by KL Rahul on the final ball of an eventful over to make it four wickets in and over.

Here is the video:

Mohammed Siraj. PC- Getty-AFP

Not content with this carnage, Siraj continued his rampage by removing Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka in his next over. Siraj bowled a brilliant outswinger and had the skipper playing the wrong line and lost his off-stump.

Here is the video:

This resulted in Siraj picking up his maiden ODI fifer and actually picked up a sixth wicket to boost his confidence in Kusal Mendis, who was bowled.

Here is the scalp:

Tagged:

Asia Cup 2023

India

Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final
Asia Cup 2023:  Watch- Mohammed Siraj Picks 6/21 As Sri Lanka Blown Away For 50 In Asia Cup Final

Sep 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain
IND vs AUS: Australia’s Squad For ODI Series Against India Revealed; Pat Cummins To Captain

Sep 17, 2023, 2:37 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India&#8217;s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report
Asia Cup 2023: Mohammad Shami Might Play Against Bangladesh As India’s Workload Management Plans In Focus- Report

Sep 14, 2023, 5:52 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match
Asia Cup 2023: Watch- Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans In Stands During India Vs. Sri Lanka Match

Sep 13, 2023, 1:40 PM

Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma Completes 10,000 Runs In Odis In Asia Cup 2023 Match Against Sri Lanka; Second Fastest After Virat Kohli

Sep 12, 2023, 4:15 PM

Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Still Unfit; To Miss Super 4s Game Against Sri Lanka- Reports
Asia Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer Still Unfit; To Miss Super 4s Game Against Sri Lanka- Reports

Sep 12, 2023, 1:52 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links