Asia Cup 2023: Well Played! Keep It Up – Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Indian Batters For Their Impressive Performance In Ongoing Asia Cup

The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the performance of the Indian batting unit during the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup and congratulated KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on reaching their centuries. Rohit Sharma-led side displayed high-quality batting against arch-rivals Pakistan to help their side register a massive victory in the Super 4 game of the Asia Cup 2023.

For the third wicket, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul formed a partnership of 233 runs while completely dominating Pakistan’s bowlers. The batters mainly relied on quick runs and a few boundaries here and there before taking on the bowlers in the final few overs.

Throughout the entire game, the Indian batters displayed dominance against the Men in Green, which enabled India to outscore Pakistan by a whopping 356/2.

Taking his X handle, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for their brilliant hundred against Pakistan and was delighted with India’s batters’ performance throughout the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

“Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s.One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters – Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches”.

“Well played! Keep it up” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his X handle.

Congratulations to Virat and KL for their 100s. One big positive sign for #TeamIndia is that all our top 6 batters – Rohit, Shubman, Virat, KL, Ishan and Hardik have scored runs at various stages in the 2 matches. Well played! Keep it up.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yVspWsg4Ax — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 11, 2023

The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill quickly put together a century-run partnership, giving India a boost and establishing a total showing a lot of intent from the start of the innings against the high-quality Pakistan pacers followed by impressive centuries of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma played a counter-attacking knock against Pakistan to hit his 50th ODI fifty in International Cricket and was dismissed for 56 runs by Shadab Khan failing to convert into a three-digit score, while Shubman Gill also did exceedingly well against Pakistan putting his poor performance behind.

The high-octane Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan has been rescheduled for the Reserve Day on Monday after play was cancelled on Sunday owing to heavy rain and the match was able to happen even though there were a few rain delays during the match on Monday.

The form of the Indian batter would be crucial for the Indian team’s success in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, as the team will require the players to be at their best going into the mega events as the Men in Blue will be desperate for the end their long-awaited ICC title drought on the home soil.