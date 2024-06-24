Australia and India will be taking on each other in the 51st game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Monday (June 24) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

It will be the last Super 8 games for both the teams. A lot will be at stake when the old rivals reignite their T20I rivalry. While India are all but confirmed of a place in the semifinals after winning their first two Super 8 games, Australia’s chances are hanging by a thread after their shock loss against Afghanistan.

Both India and Australia could make it to the next round even after a loss but their fate will depend on the game between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. If Bangladesh manage to beat Afghanistan, India and Australia look destined to make the semifinals. The equations are very complicated at the moment and both the teams will be looking to register a win to remain in a good position.

AUS vs IND: Match info:

Match Played Between Australia & India
Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Date 24-June-24
Stadium Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Australia Playing XI for today’s match:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUS vs IND: Squads

Australia:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

AUS vs IND Head-to-Head stats:

India and Australia have played 31 T20Is so far and the former have won 19 of them while the latter have won 11. In the T20 World Cup, India have a 3-2 edge over the team from Down Under.

Date Ground Result 22/09/2007 Kingsmead India won by 15 runs 20/10/2007 Brabourne Stadium India won by 7 wickets 01/02/2008 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia won by 9 wickets 07/05/2010 Kensington Oval Australia won by 49 runs 01/02/2012 ANZ Stadium Australia won by 31 runs 03/02/2012 Melbourne Cricket Ground India won by 8 wickets 28/09/2012 R Premadasa Stadium Australia won by 9 wickets 10/10/2013 Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets 30/03/2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium India won by 73 runs 26/01/2016 Adelaide Oval India won by 37 runs 29/01/2016 Melbourne Cricket Ground India won by 27 runs 31/01/2016 Sydney Cricket Ground India won by 7 wickets 27/03/2016 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium India won by 6 wickets 07/10/2017 JSCA International Stadium Complex India won by 9 wickets 10/10/2017 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Australia won by 8 wickets 21/11/2018 Brisbane Cricket Ground Australia won by 4 runs 23/11/2018 Melbourne Cricket Ground No Result 25/11/2018 Sydney Cricket Ground India won by 6 wickets 24/02/2019 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 27/02/2019 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Australia won by 7 wickets 04/12/2020 Manuka Oval India won by 11 runs 06/12/2020 Sydney Cricket Ground India won by 6 wickets 08/12/2020 Sydney Cricket Ground Australia won by 12 runs 20/09/2022 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Australia won by 4 wickets 23/09/2022 Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium India won by 6 wickets 25/09/2022 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium India won by 6 wickets 23/11/2023 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium India won by 2 wickets 26/11/2023 Greenfield International Stadium India won by 44 runs 28/11/2023 Barsapara Cricket Stadium Australia won by 5 wickets 01/12/2023 Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium India won by 20 runs 03/12/2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium India won by 6 runs

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Hardik Pandya:

Hardik Pandya has been one of India’s best performers in the ongoing tournament. The India allrounder has delivered with both bat and ball whenever the team has needed his services. He has provided crucial breakthroughs with the ball and has scored important runs down the order.

In the last game against Bangladesh, Pandya scored an unbeaten quickfire fifty and gave India the first breakthrough as well. He will be eyeing another good outing with both bat and ball.

Travis Head:

Travis Head has built a reputation of performing well against India in big games. Last year, he scored a century in the WTC final as well as the ODI World Cup final against them and will be looking to score big again in the crucial clash for his side. He was out for a duck in the previous game against Afghanistan but has looked in good touch so far.

Top picks:

Marcus Stoinis:

Australia will be relying on Marcus Stoinis to deliver in the middle and death overs with both bat and ball. The allrounder has played a key role in Australia’s fine run in the competition so far and will be looking to rise to the occasion in the crucial game again.

Kuldeep Yadav:

Unlike the pacers, the spinners have managed to make an impact in St Lucia and India will be relying on their star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to deliver with the ball. The left-arm spinner is coming into this game on the back of a brilliant outing against Bangladesh in the previous game where he picked up 3 wickets for 19 runs.

AUS vs IND Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head (c)

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins

AUS vs IND: Match prediction

India will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat Australia.