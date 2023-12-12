AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now – Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now – Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now – Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM

AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now &#8211; Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Former Test batsman Ed Cowan says most people agree with Mitchell Johnson’s scathing remarks about David Warner, referring to his former opening partner as a walking wicket in test cricket ahead of his farewell test series against Pakistan, starting on December 14th.

Mitchell Johnson attacked his ex-teammate, doubting the seasoned opener’s place in the team and blaming him for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. Given his recent Test form and involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper incident, he questioned Warner’s selection for a major farewell series against Pakistan on home soil.

Speaking on The Grandstand Cricket Podcast, Ed Cowan defended Mitchell Johnson’s statement about David Warner, stating that he could have controlled his choice of words and anger in his criticism of the Veteran Australian opener and highlighting David Warner’s recent test cricket record.

“Mitch Johnson is saying what 90 percent of people in the pub have been thinking, What I didn’t love – I feel like he would have made a more pertinent argument – was the tone. There was a sense of anger or injustice to it.

Ed Cowan
Ed Cowan Credits: Twitter

“But the actual points around selection, statistically David Warner probably shouldn’t be in the best XI, I think most people agree with,” Ed Cowan said.

David Warner has expressed a wish to play the New Year’s Test at his home ground, the SCG, to cap off his great Test career. In 109 Tests, the southpaw has scored 8487 runs. However, since the start of the 2021 season, the southpaw has averaged less than 30 with the bat and only achieved one century in 25 Test matches, as well as having poor red-ball figures.

The Best Person For The Job Is Either Marnus Labuschagne Or Travis Head – Ed Cowan

Ed Cowan has opened up on the discussion of the potential candidate, who can open the innings for Australia following David Warner’s retirement from test cricket after the completion of the Pakistan test series on home soil and slammed the veteran opener as a walking wicket in the last two years.

” I still think personally the best person for the job is either Marnus or Travis Head, That allows you to pick your best six batters with Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh in the team batting at five and six, and it reshapes the team”.

Travis Head
Travis Head Credits: Twitter

“I don’t think Travis Head would be that keen on that, but what it does allow is Steve Smith to bat at three, Travis at four, and then your two all-rounders. With Marnus opening the batting, he’s walking out at one for none anyway. David Warner has been a walking wicket for two years now,” Ed Cowan added.

Specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matthew Renshaw all made runs in the Prime Minister’s XI’s match against Pakistan and will be in contention for a spot in the West Indies series. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne have also been discussed as possible David Warner replacements.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Ed Cowan

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now &#8211; Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series
AUS vs PAK: David Warner Has Been A Walking Wicket For Two Years Now – Ed Cowan Lambasts Veteran Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Dec 12, 2023, 5:11 PM

AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood&#8217;s Appointment As Test Skipper
AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players – Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood’s Appointment As Test Skipper

Dec 12, 2023, 10:06 AM

AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket

Dec 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Just Think That They May Be Looking Elsewhere &#8211; Mark Waugh Names A Potential Candidate Who Can Replace David Warner As Test Opener
AUS vs PAK: I Just Think That They May Be Looking Elsewhere – Mark Waugh Names A Potential Candidate Who Can Replace David Warner As Test Opener

Dec 10, 2023, 12:51 PM

AUS vs PAK: &#8220;The Australian Test Team Prepares To Enter A Period Of Dramatic Change&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Mitchell Johnson On Baggy Green&#8217;s Transformation Phase In Red-Ball Cricket
AUS vs PAK: “The Australian Test Team Prepares To Enter A Period Of Dramatic Change…” – Mitchell Johnson On Baggy Green’s Transformation Phase In Red-Ball Cricket

Dec 10, 2023, 11:00 AM

Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg &#8211; Reports
Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg – Reports

Dec 9, 2023, 2:16 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy